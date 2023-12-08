Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Disney: No, The Dividend Doesn't Matter

Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The author sold their stake in Disney due to years of underperformance and a dividend cut.
  • They reallocated the proceeds into higher conviction picks, including Honeywell, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Canadian National Railway, and McDonald's.
  • The author believes that the media/entertainment industry is facing challenges, and they prefer to invest in perpetual compounders with asset-light/service-driven business models.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

A Walt Disney World entrance arch gate in Orlando, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto

There was a time when Disney (NYSE:DIS) was my second-largest position (trailing only Apple in my dividend growth portfolio).

That was 5+ years ago.

It was before the dawn of the streaming wars. The company was dominating the box office


Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List. Membership also includes

  • Access to our model portfolios
  • real-time chatroom support
  • Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library
  • Exclusive trade alerts from Nicholas Ward 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
30.82K Followers

Nicholas Ward is a Senior Investment Analyst with Wide Moat Research and the former editor-in-chief and portfolio manager at The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Dividend Growth Club, and The Income Minded Millennial.

Nicholas is a contributor to the investing group The Dividend Kings where he shares analysis on dividend growth stocks. The Dividend Kings is a group of analysts, led by Dividend Sensei, that teach members how to invest more wisely in dividend stocks. The focus is on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of A, AAPL, ABBV, ACN, ADC, ADP, AMGN, AMZN, APD, ARCC, ARE, ASML, AVB, AVGO, BAH, BAM, BEPC, BIPC, BIL, BLK, BN, BR, BTI, BX, CARR, CME, CMI, CNI, CP, CPT, CRM, CSCO, CSL, DE, DHR, DLR, ECL, ENB, ESS, FRT, SPAXX, GOOGL, HD, HON, HSY, ICE, ITW, JNJ, KO, LHX, LMT, LOW, MA, MAIN, MCD, MCO, MKC, MO, MRK, MSCI, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NOC, NVDA, O, ORCC, OTIS, PEP, PFE, PH, PLD, PLTR, QCOM, REXR, RSG, RTX, RY, SBUX, SHW, SPGI, TMO, TD, TXN, USFR, UNH, V, VLTO, WM, ZTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

p
porbit28
Today, 10:59 AM
Comments (235)
On top of all that, it's a sad story to see one of America's truly global brands for decades, continually slide downward. I've held on but hard to justify it.
AlexChilton profile picture
AlexChilton
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (555)
Nicholas,

Sober analysis. The tone surely reflects a Disney fan. This was not a screed.

Long DIS; picked it up in the late '90s, kids, Disney, DVDs were replacing VCRs, DIS was the content. Buying the content? Buy the company, that kind of thing.

Low cost basis, it's now just a flyer. Cannot disagree w/anything written. Thanks again.

Alex.
n
ntsh.sec
Today, 10:38 AM
Comments (118)
thanks for the vital review
Nicholas Ward profile picture
Nicholas Ward
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (18.1K)
@ntsh.sec thanks! I don't know if it will prove vital to anyone but me...but I have been asked about my Disney stance quite a few times in recent days, post dividend announcement. Have a great weekend.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DIS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.