NNN REIT: This Net Lease King Pays You A Juicy 5.3% Yield

Dec. 08, 2023 10:40 AM ETNNN REIT, Inc. (NNN)
On the Pulse
Summary

  • NNN REIT is a reliable FFO and dividend machine with a history of consistent growth and high occupancy rates.
  • The trust's portfolio consists of well-leased commercial properties, primarily convenience stores, with long-term net leases.
  • NNN REIT offers a 5.3% dividend yield and has a higher margin of dividend safety compared to Realty Income.

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN), formerly known as National Retail Properties, is an FFO and dividend machine that has produced decades of solid, persistent growth. The properties contained in the real estate investment trust's portfolio are leased at a rate exceeding the industry

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Lovestocruise
Lovestocruise
Today, 11:04 AM
My original investment and one that I have enjoyed owning for years. Still adding on dips.
Bucknfl
Bucknfl
Today, 10:53 AM
I agree, it’s a quality reit that found a bottom in October & is on the way up.
