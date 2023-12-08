jamesteohart

We are now calling an end to the note of caution regarding energy stocks in our August 10th article, Its Time To Sell Some Energy Stocks and Reduce Risk. In the article, we said:

"The situation with regard to oil stocks is a little more confusing. The low "puts to calls" ratios in XLE, XOP and 160 energy stocks is now signaling some caution after giving strong buy signals two months ago. This is not sufficient to provide a major sell signal in XOP and other energy ETFs, but it does warrant some caution. We believe the best way to proceed is to reduce by selling 25% of one's position in XOP on any rally, and hold other positions. Then wait for a clarification of the situation with time."

The low "puts to calls" ratio that made us cautious in August has now reversed, and we again recommend full allocation to the energy sector using XLE and XOP.

XOP and XLE Appear Ready to Break Out

The oil sector has not really participated in this rally; the focus has been primarily on technology issues. Oil stocks have essentially been in a trading range, forming a contracting triangle. We believe this is period is ending, and energy stocks are ready to break out, as shown by the red arrow in the chart of XOP below.

We are forecasting a price target of $190 to $200 for XOP over the next nine months, for a gain of 40% to 50%. We expect similar gains in XLE, which is the largest energy ETF. This forecast is based on indicators that measure investor expectations for energy stocks, as well as those for crude oil.

This chart shows the contracting price triangle forming in the XOP energy ETF. The red line shows the expected break out and a price target of $190-$200. (The Sentiment King)

Two indicators that measure what investors expect from oil stocks point to a price breakout. These metrics measure levels of “put buying” in energy stocks.

Another indicator that measures buying and selling by money managers in the crude oil futures market forecasts higher oil prices, which is almost a requirement for higher energy stock prices.

Heavy “Put Buying” in 160 Energy Stocks, Very Bullish For The Sector

The "Puts to Calls" ratio of the money going into all the puts and calls of 160 energy stocks. The data is averaged over 20 days to provide long term perspective. This large statistical base gives greater reliability to the results. (The Sentiment King)

One of the best indicators of stock market direction is the “puts to calls” ratio. This indicator, introduced in 1971 by Martin Zweig, has been used by market technicians for over 50 years. A high ratio, which represent high levels of “put buying,” is bullish for stocks.

The ratio has value when analyzing market sectors too, since the large number of stocks in the sectors give reliable, statistical results. The chart above is the ratio of the amount of money going into all the puts of 160 energy stocks divided by the amount of money going into all the calls. The ratios are averaged over 20 days to provide a long term forecast. It's plotted against the price of the XOP energy ETF, which is the one we're recommending investors use for the expected rally. The arrows point to peaks in the ratio, which generally occurred at past market lows.

You can see the current ratio, indicated by the heavy, dotted line, is one of the highest ratios in the last four years. Notice that the price correction of the last five months has been very mild, as the ratio of put buying has reached current high levels. From our experience, it's very bullish to see heavy put buying during a mild price correction. In our opinion, it helps confirm the thesis that prices are getting ready to break out.

Besides the high “puts to calls” ratio, the total amount of money going into energy “puts” is also at the highest level in four years. This is seen in the next chart.

The average amount of daily money going into puts of all 160 energy stocks. (The Sentiment King)

The puts to calls ratio doesn't give you absolute numbers. It just tells you how much interest there is in puts compared to calls. A ratio of two can be two to one, or it can be 200 to 100. These aren't the same. So, it’s also important to know how much is going into puts.

The chart above shows there's $150 million a day going into puts in 160 energy stocks. This is the highest number by far in the last four years. It's even higher than the put buying peak of the COVID bear market. This is added confirmation to us that energy stocks are ready to break out.

Crude Oil Prices Ready To Move Higher

Crude Oil Prices plotted against the percentage short position of money managers. A high short position is bullish for the price of crude oil. (The Sentiment King)

The price of energy stocks and the price of crude oil are heavily correlated. You can't have a major price advance or price breakout in oil stocks without a corresponding price advance in crude oil. Because of this, it’s important to consider the outlook for crude oil.

Our favorite metric for forecasting crude oil is to look at the short position of professional money managers in the oil futures market. It's bullish when money managers are heavily “short” oil futures. We've pointed out, with arrows, three peaks in money manager short positions in the last four years. The current short position of 25% is high enough from an historical basis to support a move higher in crude oil.

While we expect a breakout to new highs in the price of oil stocks, we don't expect new highs in the price of crude oil, meaning we don't expect it to break above $125 a barrel. In other words, we're expecting a divergence - new highs in the price of oil stocks but not new highs in the price of crude oil. This is not contradictory.

What Are Energy Investors Missing

The last paragraph explains the core idea we think investors are missing. They're missing the fact that, while the price of oil has declined 40%, oil stocks are down only 23%, about half that. We think this is important. It implies that any small increase in the price of oil should translate into a large gain for oil stocks (NYSEARCA:XOP). And we do expect the price of oil to advance from here

Risks

We see little risk in reinvesting the 25% cash we took out of our allocation in energy. When we say "full allocation" we mean 100% of what you are allocating to energy. If it's 10% of a portfolio, full allocation is 10%. In August, we had recommended reducing it to 7.5%. We're changing it back to 10%.