Will The Fed Engineer A Soft Landing With Resilient Payroll Figures?

Livy Investment Research
Summary

  • Markets remain on edge heading into the December rate decision, as stronger-than-expected November payrolls data offsets separate readings from earlier in the week that support a cooling labor market.
  • Meanwhile, the consumer remains resilient, with robust GDP growth of 5.2% in Q3 despite the steady decline in inflation to 3.2% in October.
  • However, inflation remains uncertain, with recent fluctuations in core prices and the re-emerging wealth effect from equity markets complicating the trajectory to the Fed's target 2% range.
  • Taken together, we believe the market's recent optimism for a soft landing and substantial rate cuts next year remain premature, with heightened sensitivity to incoming economic data likely to harbinger further market volatility in the near term.
Federal Reserve Chair Powell Holds A News Conference Following The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Chip Somodevilla

Following the market’s (SP500, NDX) November rally – the biggest monthly upsurge since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 – momentum kicking into December has been losing steam. Equities saw a brief relief rally following the release

Livy Investment Research
Comments (1)

P
Phil Dumfee
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (13.07K)
Soft landing is code phrase for:

short mild RECESSION.

It's never happened before. 2000/2001 and 2007/2009 were planned soft landings.

Greenspan and Bernanke were better wizards than JPow.
