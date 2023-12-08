Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What The Fed Will Do After The November Non-Farm Payrolls Report

Dec. 08, 2023 10:10 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, NDX, SPXQQQ, SPY, US10Y, MPW, RTX, LHX, AZN, PRTS, NVO, LLY, MCD, M, GPS, ZIM, AMKBY, AMKAF, AMKBF, IWM, TLT, IEF, SP1003 Comments
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nasdaq and S&P 500 gained nearly 5% in the last month, boosting investor optimism ahead of the NFP report.
  • Job openings fell to lows not seen since March 2021, indicating a potential recession in 2024.
  • The November NFP report showed a lower-than-average job increase, putting pressure on inflation rates and suggesting influencing the Fed rate policy decision.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Young adult woman gestures and talks during interview with businesswoman

SDI Productions

In the last month since the last job report, Nasdaq (QQQ) and the S&P 500 (SPY) both gained nearly 5%. Investors grew increasingly bullish when the Fed did not change interest rate levels

New! Join Investing Basics, an introductory version of DIY Value Investing. Sign up for DIY investing today. 

This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
32.53K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Capital Gains profile picture
Capital Gains
Today, 11:11 AM
Comments (2.99K)
Vix is drifting down to historic lows watching with caution.
RickJensen profile picture
RickJensen
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (31.92K)
It's just not right that a bunch of private individuals can move the entire country with 4 votes. And they are there for 14 years.
Who though this up? It like it was back in the 20s or 30s, not what we need today.
daltonb profile picture
daltonb
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (623)
Thank you
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.