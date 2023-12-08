Kemter

Dear readers,

I haven't been particularly bullish on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) for reasons outlined in my last article on the index.

I simply think that the index is too expensive relative to historical averages. This makes for a poor risk reward with sub-par potential returns and a substantial downside if we get some negative catalysts that push us back to what has historically been regarded as a fair valuation. In short, I see a risk of the index trading sideways for the foreseeable future as the market digests all the changes that have happened since early 2020.

Of course, over the very long-term, it's never a good idea to bet against the broader market, as it will most definitely continue higher, driven almost one-to-one by the expansion of the M2 money supply.

TradingView

But what will happen in the short to medium-term?

Let's pull out the crystal ball and look to the future.

2024 economy: recession or no recession?

The million dollar question is whether the economy will fall into a recession.

Let's set the scene by looking at some data points.

So far, there are very few signs pointing to a recession.

GDP growth over the third quarter came in at 5.2%, the highest level since Q1 2021. Shockingly, this growth was driven in large part by consumer spending, which has been a slap in the face for anyone expecting a recession and a weakening consumer.

Reuters

Inflation has come down significantly from the peak last year and as we work through the lag in shelter inflation I fully expect headline CPI to decline further towards the Fed 2% target next year.

Moreover, there doesn't seem to be much talk about the relatively recent flexible average inflation targeting (FAIT) regime adopted by the Fed in 2020. This new regime is key for the current environment, because it changed the Fed's objective from having a hard target of 2% inflation to a target of average inflation of 2% over time.

This is important, because over the past 10 years we've had periods of very low inflation. The Fed could simply refer to the FAIT policy and say that 3% current inflation is in line with their target of 2% average inflation over time.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

I don't expect inflation to stand in the Fed's way and neither will unemployment which remains extremely low for now.

FRED

So, where is all this recession talk coming from?

The economy is clearly in good shape now and sentiment is positive, but the thing is that optimism usually peaks right before a downturn. As likely as it seems right now that we will get a soft landing, history warns against extrapolating the status quo into the future.

Bloomberg

Forecasting recessions is difficult, but the bond market has a very good track-record as it got it right in 1970, 1975, 1980, 1982, 1991, 2001, 2009 and 2020. Admittedly, most of us though the recession would have come by now, but the fact that it hasn't, doesn't mean that it won't.

The yield curve inverts, on average, 24 months before the start of a recession. That would put the most likely start date of a recession to October 2024.

FRED

Although the economy is doing fine for now, I don't think this time will be different and something will break eventually as a result of monetary policy tightening.

Consequently, I expect a recession in the second half of 2024.

S&P 500 prediction

I'm going to split my forecast into two parts.

A recession is not imminent, which likely means that the S&P 500 could continue on its path higher in the first half of the year, driven by seasonality, momentum and the election cycle. It may even reach the all-time high at 4,800 points.

But if the economy slows down eventually and the Fed turn to full-on accommodation mode, there's potential for a significant sell off in the market as (1) earnings drop below expectations and (2) the P/E multiple declines.

The current consensus calls for 2024 EPS of the S&P 500 of $245, up 11.3% YoY. This is in line with historical returns and is therefore hardly surprising. In reality, however, the forecast barely ever materializes and it's never a smooth ride.

Yardeni Research

And if we get a recession, it's very unlikely that the 11% forecasted EPS growth will materialize. Over the last 10 recessions, dating as far back as 1957, only two recessions saw no decline in index earnings and the average EPS decline was 16.4%.

Bloomberg, Putnam Investments

I haven't seen anything pointing towards a severe recession and I fully expect that if we get a recession, it will be a mild one. Because of this and because of AI-related tailwinds that might help push earnings a bit higher than they would be otherwise, I don't actually expect a major drop in earnings next year. But I don't think that the growth forecast will materialize either. For my forecast, I simply assume that S&P 500 earnings will remain flat in 2024 at $220.8 per share.

With regards to the multiple, the current forward P/E of 18.8x is unlikely to hold in a recession. Historically, the multiple has dropped by 26% in a recession. But once again, because I expect a mild recession, I'm only going to assume a 10% drop in the forward P/E to 17x. This would put the impact of the potential 2024 recession in line with the 1990s. Moreover, it would put the multiple closer to the long-term historical average of around 15x.

Yardeni Research

EPS of $220.8 x P/E of 17 = 2024 year-end target of 3,754.

Risk to my prediction

The obvious risk to my prediction is that we avoid a recession. In that case, the earnings growth might actually materialize as expected and the multiple could stay where it is today.

With EPS of $245 and an 18.8x multiple, the fair value of the S&P 500 would be at 4,600. Which is exactly where the index is trading today.

Bottom Line

The economy has remained surprisingly resilient to high interest rates and sentiment is very positive. Unfortunately, optimism is always at peak level right before something breaks. The yield curve continues to suggest that a recession will happen, likely in the second half of 2024.

If things play out the way I expect, the S&P 500 may reach all-time highs in the first half of the year driven by seasonality, momentum and the election cycle. Then, as something breaks and we get a recession, the S&P 500 could fall to 3,754 points by the end of the year, down 18% from today's levels.

If we avoid a recession, the current valuation of around 4,600 is justified, but leaves no space for gains next year. As a result, the risk reward over the next 12 months is poor from current levels, leading me rate the S&P 500 as a HOLD here.



Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's 2024 Market Prediction competition, which runs through December 20. With cash prizes, this competition -- open to all contributors -- is one you don't want to miss. If you are interested in becoming a contributor and taking part in the competition, click here to find out more and submit your article today!