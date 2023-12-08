pagadesign

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) invests in CLO tranches of senior secured loans, currently focusing on BBB tranches. Simplifying things, JAAA invests in bundles of bank loans to companies, and these investments are structured so as to have below-average credit risk. JBBB receives income from these bundles of loans, currently yields 8.1%, and has seen strong dividend growth in the recent past.

JBBB's overall risk-return profile seems very compelling, with the fund offering investors the yield of a high-yield corporate bond, with the credit risk of an investment-grade bond. Such a combination should lead to industry-beating returns at below-average levels of risk, as has been the case since inception. JBBB's strong, growing 8.1% dividend yield and compelling risk-return profile make the fund a buy.

CLO Debt Tranches - Overview

JBBB is an actively managed ETF focusing on BBB CLO debt tranches. Let's have a closer look at these products before tackling the fund itself.

Senior secured loans are variable-rate loans from banks to riskier companies. These loans are senior to other debt, and secured by company assets.

Senior loans are sometimes bundled together in CLOs. Each CLO, or bundle of senior loans, is divided into tranches. Income from the senior loans is used to make payments to all tranches. Senior tranches get paid first, and junior tranches get paid last. Rates are variable, the same as senior loans. Investors, including JBBB, can buy into these tranches, and receive income from the bundle of senior loans.

In visual form. JBBB's most important tranche is highlighted in yellow.

Stanford Chemist at Seeking Alpha

JBBB's portfolio includes some A-rated tranches as well, but the focus is quite clearly on BBB.

JBBB

So, JBBB is investing in bundles of senior secured loans, receives income from doing so, and its income is somewhere in the middle in terms of seniority. Some investors get paid first, and some investors get paid later, with JBBB somewhere in the middle.

With the above in mind, let's have a look at JBBB itself.

JBBB - Overview and Analysis

Dividend Analysis

JBBB currently yields 8.1%. It is a strong yield on an absolute basis, and higher than that of most bonds and bond sub-asset classes, with senior loans themselves yielding around the same.

Data by YCharts

JBBB's underlying holdings are variable rate products, and so see higher coupon rates when the Federal Reserve hikes rates. The Fed has hiked rates very aggressively since 2022, leading to significant dividend growth for the fund since said date. Dividends have tripled since the Fed started to hike, almost doubled these past twelve months.

Seeking Alpha

Some of that growth is yet to be reflected in the fund's trailing twelve-month yield. The fund's yield to worst of 9.70% is a more forward-looking yield metric, and more indicative of the dividends and returns that investors should expect moving forward. At least assuming no significant interest rate movements or changes to market conditions.

JBBB

JBBB's strong, growing 8.1% dividend yield is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders and is core to its investment thesis.

Credit Risk Analysis

JBBB focuses on BBB-rated CLO tranches, with smaller investments in those rated A. The fund sometimes invests in BB and B tranches too, although not right now.

JBBB

The credit risk of these products is quite low, for structural reasons.

As mentioned previously, CLOs are paid based on seniority. Senior tranches get paid first, starting from AAA. Junior tranches get paid last. BBB tranches are somewhere in the middle. Payments come from senior loan coupon payments, the vast majority of which get made in time and in full. Around 96% - 97% of senior loans get paid every year without a hitch, which is more than enough to make payments for tranches BBB and above. As per S&P, BBB CLOs have annual default rates of just 0.01%, effectively equivalent to zero.

S&P

Considering the above, I think it would be fair to say that BBB-rated CLO tranches have extremely low credit risk. JBBB sometimes invests smaller amounts in lower-rated tranches, so I would argue the fund itself has very low credit risk, a significant benefit for shareholders.

JBBB's dividends seem very strong relative to the fund's credit risk. In fact, if you compare JBBB's metrics:

Seeking Alpha and S&P - Table by Author

With those of corporate bonds:

Seeking Alpha and S&P - Table by Author

You will find that JBBB yields around the same, perhaps a bit more, than B-rated bonds, but has the credit risk of bonds rated AAA-AA. The fund trades at a massive spread relative to corporate bonds of comparable credit risk/default rates, of somewhere between 4.0%-5.0%. Spreads relative to high-yield corporate bond funds are narrower, but these have much higher credit risk too.

Data by YCharts

CLO debt tranches and corporate bonds are very different securities, so their prices and yields might not necessarily match or be consistent with one another. Nevertheless, I do think that these spreads are very wide and that JBBB trades with a very competitive yield relative to its credit risk.

Under these conditions, the fund should outperform most other bonds and bond sub-asset classes at a lower level of risk, as has been the case since inception.

Data by YCharts

Returns and risk-adjusted returns both seem very attractive compared to equities too, so far at least.

Portfolio Visualizer - Table by Author

It is not completely obvious why CLO debt tranches trade at much higher yields than corporate bonds of comparable credit risk. Still, I think there are several possible explanations.

The first is the fact that CLO tranches are somewhat illiquid, complicated, volatile, and less well-known investments, and so must carry higher yields to attract investors. I wouldn't invest in JBBB if it yielded 5.0%-6.0%, and I think the same is true for many investors.

The second is perceptions of risk. CLOs are complicated securitized products, and reminiscent of CDOs, which imploded during the past financial crisis. CLOs are different and safer, but the perception remains.

The third is the fact CLO debt tranches are variable rate products, and investors are expecting sizable rate cuts in the coming months. Which brings me to my next point.

Interest Rate Risk Analysis

CLO debt tranches are variable rate products, with negligible interest rate risk and duration. The same is true of JBBB itself.

JBBB

Due to the above, JBBB tends to see rapid dividend growth when the Fed hikes, as has been the case since early 2022.

Data by YCharts

On the flip side, the fund should see swift dividend cuts if the Federal Reserve were to cut rates. Although this is obviously a negative, I think that JBBB's dividends would remain attractive enough even after rates are cut. At current yields, the Fed would have to cut by over 2.0% for JBBB to yield less than high-yield corporate bond funds, and that is with much lower credit risk. Cuts would have to be higher still for the fund to start yielding in line with bond funds of comparable credit risk/default rates.

JBBB's low interest rate risk and duration should lead to outperformance during periods of rising rates, as has been the case since early 2022.

Data by YCharts

On the flip side, the fund should underperform if the Fed were to cut rates. Importantly, underperformance is strongly dependent on the timing and magnitude of any cuts. Slower, smaller rate cuts might not necessarily lead to underperformance, as the market expects these, and is pricing bonds accordingly.

As a final point, JBBB was created in early 2022, and so the fund has only existed during a time of rising rates, a very favorable environment for the fund. Fund performance looks strong partly due to lucky timing, but I do believe that fundamentals point towards continued strength.

Volatility

JBBB has effectively zero interest rate risk and very low credit risk. The result should be an incredibly safe, stable fund, but that is not the case. Share prices fluctuate month to month, and although the volatility is not excessive, it is higher than expected, and roughly comparable to that of broader senior loan and/or short-term high-yield corporate bond funds.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, JBBB's higher-than-expected volatility is due to issues of liquidity and perceptions of risk with CLO debt tranches. Credit and interest rate risk seem objectively low, but the market might not see it that way, or these products might not trade as if this were the case. Long-term, I don't think the volatility itself is a significant negative. Unless CLOs default, and they rarely do, losses from volatility should be temporary. Still, the volatility remains a negative.

Notwithstanding the above, JBBB's volatility is by no means excessive, nor significantly different from expectations.

Conclusion

JBBB's strong, growing 8.1% dividend yield and low credit risk make the fund a buy.