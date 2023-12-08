Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hess-Chevron: How We Are Playing The Deal With Venezuela Laying Claim To Stabroek Block

Trapping Value
Summary

  • The merger between Hess Corporation and Chevron Corporation is being questioned due to geopolitical risk in Guyana.
  • Venezuela is claiming that the Stabroek block in Guyana is in disputed territory, which could threaten Exxon and Chevron's operations in the region.
  • We examine the deal spread and tell you the best way to play it.
Nicolas Maduro Meets Colombian Chancellor After Reestablishing Diplomatic Relationships

Nicolas Maduro Telling The Press How Many Votes He Needs To Claim The Referendum Passed

In the commodity markets, you are never far away from geopolitical risk. Just look at the impact Panama closing Cobre mine

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

We may initiate additional long position in HES.

Comments (3)

Wellington999
Today, 12:41 PM
Lets hope CVX gets scared and backs out of the deal..that would be great
Orion1963
Today, 12:24 PM
Nice review of the Venezuela 'political stunt.'

As you noted, Venezuela doesn't need more oil reserves, Venezuela needs development of the oil reserves they already control. And, this development depends on outside technology. Why would Venezuela further alienate themselves from their much needed outside help developing their current resources?

Also, as you said, China's CNOOC controls 20% of the Guyanese 11 billion bbls of recoverable oil. I'm pretty sure that Venezuela's ruling government will sober up when faced with Chinese economic 'threats.'
SUE2
Today, 12:16 PM
I tend to wonder who or what enforces these deals? Our own nation. Endless debate oil global warming now evolved to climate change. Climate is always changing so climate change is incurable. In the US a business agreement re: OIL. Who will be in power in 2024? All kinds of SCREAMING but right now it is unknown. What will they do? Also unknown..
