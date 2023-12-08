Oleh Yatskiv/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since 2021, the market has seen a spectacular fall of aviation SPAC stocks from initial listing prices, including Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP), Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM), Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE), Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI), amongst others. While there are plenty of successful and profitable private jet businesses like Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) NetJets or privately-held Flexjet, the public markets haven't been receptive to those that have ventured into the fray of public disclosures in this industry thus far.

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE:SOAR) completed its SPAC merger and began listing on the NYSE this Monday, reaching a high of $13.58 on Tuesday but at the time of writing is trading at $6.92. Like many others, I worry that this listing is another case of the misaligned interests of SPACs taking companies public before they are ready. The hefty sponsor promotion of $69 million on a fairly small firm with negative earnings and a market that has seen difficulties like pilot shortages, raises eyebrows.

I would wait until the initial value drop, which seems to be a consistent pattern of late, before getting into the next innovation in private aviation.

Risks to this thesis: if Volato has a boom in fractional sales in Q3 and Q4 and a huge influx of charter clients, or secures funding from alternate sources, we may not see a large downturn in value. However, given the recent news of another operator, flyExclusive, that was planning a SPAC this year and has cut revenue targets dramatically and a delisting notice for JTAI, this does not seem likely at the moment.

Valuation & Key Metrics

Volato is a relatively new entrant to the private aviation industry with an asset-light model; instead of owning aircraft assets, the firm sells fractional shares of their aircraft to private owners, then manages and resells hours on the aircraft to private charter buyers. The model was pioneered by Richard Santulli of NetJets back in the 80s and has been largely dominated by the firm ever since.

In a world where aircraft financing is more expensive than ever, and wealthy owners are in desperate need of tax write-offs, like business aircraft, it's a decent idea in a market that is in need of more competition. But it's also a market with incredibly high barriers to entry, exorbitant costs, and incredible complexity.

Volato has managed to build a fleet of small HondaJets with some success but has not yet turned a profit. Their prospectus includes detailed future projections and valuation multiple comparisons, using revenue, not EBITDA, for valuation. This is primarily due to the fact the company is not generating EBITDA today.

Projections of future years' EBITDA and revenue are quite lofty, from EBITDA/Revenue FY 2023 to 2024 turning around from -18% to 6% and revenue increasing 3.3X over the period, from a company that did $96.7 million in revenue in 2022 ($67.6 million of which was aircraft sales). And according to the investor prospectus, only $30.7 million in sales in Q1 and Q2 2023 combined, $5.7 million in aircraft sales.

With the data we have now, this is a firm doing $61.4 million on a 2023 YTD annualized basis popping up to $452 million in 2024…this sounds incredibly unrealistic, to me. Even hitting the 2023 target of $136.9 million seems unlikely and will require over $100 million generated in Q3 and Q4 to reach this projection.

Business Types

Another big issue with relying on revenue for the valuation of this firm is separating the data of initial purchases of aircraft versus the flight operations of the business, which have vastly different economics. Aircraft sales of HondaJet, according to Volato, are expected to yield 16% EBITDA margins while flights are expected to yield 31%; they expect to generate $3.9 million in flight revenue annually with 700 hours per year, billing an average of $5571 per hour.

To put the revenue projections in context, to reach $400 million in sales with flight hours alone on the HondaJet fleet, Volato will need to fly over 70,000 hours a year (based on the $5571 per hour) - approximately the same flight volume as Wheels Up who currently has a fleet of 69 aircraft.

The company has plans to enter other aircraft platforms in Q1 of next year, namely the Gulfstream 280, but has not yet accepted delivery on those aircraft.

The presentation gets confusing as Volato compares flying 800 hours per aircraft with an "average occupied yield" of $6,090 per hour, versus competitors' $4,560 per hour. A 33% higher yield than competitors - the presentation does not make it clear who these competitors are, but yielding 33% more than the industry average is again, lofty.

My Analysis

Due to the differences in revenue types, I prefer a valuation based on EBITDA and realistic growth. For the exercise, I assume the firm will reach their long-term EBITDA expectations on the existing fleet of HondaJet aircraft from their prospectus - this is still a risk as they have not thus far, but it's a place to start for a reasonable realm of value potential.

Registration Year Make Model N107CX 2022 HONDA AIRCRAFT CO LLC HA-420 N118CX 2022 HONDA AIRCRAFT CO LLC HA-420 N125CX 2022 HONDA AIRCRAFT COMPANY LLC HA-420 N135CX 2022 HONDA AIRCRAFT CO LLC HA-420 N142J 2008 Bombardier CL-600-2B16 N147CX 2022 HONDA AIRCRAFT CO LLC HA-420 N19JY 2017 HONDA AIRCRAFT CO LLC HA-420 N267CL 2016 Textron Aviation B200GT N296CX 2021 HONDA AIRCRAFT COMPANY LLC HA-420 N311HJ 2018 HONDA AIRCRAFT CO LLC HA-420 N327MP 2011 Hawker Beechcraft HAWKER 750 N420HB 2019 HONDA AIRCRAFT CO LLC HA-420 N420XE 2020 HONDA AIRCRAFT CO LLC HA-420 N4LG 2001 Raytheon B300 N719SJ 2018 HONDA AIRCRAFT CO LLC HA-420 N726TR 2021 Textron Aviation B300 N800WS 2005 Cessna 680 N820JL 2018 HONDA AIRCRAFT CO LLC HA-420 N829DL 2017 HONDA AIRCRAFT CO LLC HA-420 Click to enlarge

According to industry databases, the firm has 13 active HondaJets in operation as of today. In the prospectus, we only see one additional aircraft purchase in Q1 in 2023 thus far. The firm expects $3.9 million in flight revenue per HondaJet ($5571 per hour) but I believe this is overstated. A former competitor, Jet It, who ceased operations in 2023 was charging $1,600 per hour which the industry highlighted was vastly undercharging for its flights. My estimate of an attainable hourly rate is somewhere in the $4000/hr range.

Varying Revenue/EBITDA Outcome scenarios including fractional sales and/or flight hours only:

Aircraft Sales Revenue 17% EBITDA Flight Ops Revenue 31% EBITDA Total Revenue Total EBITDA 1 HondaJet x 700 Hours $7.7M $1.3M $2.8M $868K $10.5M $2.2M 13 Jets Sold + 9,100 Hours $100.1M $17M $36.4M $11.3M $136.5M $28.3M No Jet Sold + 9,100 Hours $0 $0.00 $36.4M $11.3M $36.4M $11.3M 1 Jet Sold + 9,100 Hours $7.7M $1.3M $36.4M $11.3M $44.1M $12.6M Click to enlarge

The day profitability is reached on the current fleet of 13 HondaJets and with the margins they expect, we're looking at a $63 million to $126 million value, if you agree with my range of 5-10X EBITDA, which readers are welcome to disagree with. Given the volatility of the industry right now, the cost of labor and fuel, and the rising cost of capital, we're not in double-digit EBITDA multiples today.

Est. Market Cap Divided by 6.4M Shares Low - 5X $62,965,000 $9.84 Mid - 8X $100,744,000 $15.74 High - 10X $125,930,000 $19.68 Click to enlarge

However, this is theoretical value when the firm reaches profitability and is reflective of growth potential with the current fleet, not the current value. The cash infusion of a public listing will help Volato reach its profitability goals, but there is a serious risk involved if cash doesn't begin flowing soon.

As of June 2023, the firm had a current ratio of .58 (Total Current Assets of $28.3 million/Total Current Liabilities of $48.4 million) which includes $19 million in aircraft deposits - cash and accounts receivable amounted to right under $7 million.

The filings show cash losses from operating in Jan-Jun of 2022 to Jan-Jun of 2023 declining from -$4 million to -$13 million, which is directionally poor. Net losses in the same period went from -$1.4 million to -$17 million. If 2023 net losses continue at this pace, the annualized loss from operations will be $34.7 million, which will quickly erode cash infusions from the SPAC deal, which was expected to provide $37.9 million in cash to the balance sheet when the prospectus was published.

Stock Price of Similar Listings

Investor sentiment cannot be overlooked, either. The last few aviation entrants into public markets with negative earnings have been met with swift declines in this space. The only one I've seen with any success has been Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH), which is in a vastly different niche in the market: providing aircraft storage and not flying them (by the way proving to be a very good play in this space - check out my coverage from August).

Blade

Wheels Up

Jet.Ai Inc.

Surf Air Mobility Inc.

Conclusion

Yes, the fractional aviation industry is a target for more competition, and on the surface, the concept of a light jet fleet rising to the fray makes sense. However, for Volato to meet valuation targets and long-term growth it will need a very quick turnaround to profitability before cash runs out. 2023 end-of-year financial results will be very telling of the long-term potential of the firm, but I am guessing we will see the same pattern we've seen from peers over the last year: sharp declines in share prices from the initial price. Buyer beware.

