Fisker: Unloved And Collapsing, Why?

Dec. 08, 2023
Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • Fisker's equity value has plummeted by 78% this year, joining other electric vehicle deSPACs in facing going concern risk.
  • Fisker's solvency is a major concern, with its cash and equivalents down by $300 million compared to a year ago.
  • The company's revenue is ramping, but it still needs to overcome significant challenges with negative gross profit and rising free cash burn.

Fisker's (NYSE:FSR) 78% collapse year-to-date has been dramatic with the Californian EV company joining the ranks of the 2020 and 2021 class of electric vehicle deSPACs in losing a ton of equity value since ZIRP ended on

Pacifica Yield
By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

ProfessorSmatt
Today, 12:49 PM
Articles like this make me wonder why stocks go down like the way FSR has. Based off lies and false information!

The comp is bringing in $millions now!

They already have $500+- million available!

Balance sheet is strong!

Bottleneck's from STRONG DEMAND are being worked out as deliveries are 130++ a day!

Accounting department now under an Accountant from one of the Big 4!

Foxconn deal about to be signed!

5 total partnerships in the works! If it’s 1 or 2 or 5 either will put Fisker on a road map with massive potential!

So there was absolutely NO REASON for the stock to even drop like it did! It’s shorts like yourself putting out false narratives! Those analysts that downgraded the comp are short sell side analysts! So what they said is what you said to manipulate the stock down!

45-50 short interest is insane! When the short squeeze starts the show will need some popcorn! This is GameStop all over again!
Natturner1966
Today, 12:43 PM
Definitely a buy because of the short squeeze potential
