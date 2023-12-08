Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

November Employment Data Do Not Support Fed Rate Cut Expectations

James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Employment Situation Report for November 2023 was published, providing important labor market data from both the Establishment and Household Surveys.
  • The data indicate labor markets remained very tight and may have tightened further -- contrary to expectations.
  • Nonfarm jobs grew by +199K, slightly exceeding economists' forecasts. The unemployment rate declined from 3.9% to 3.7%, again indicating tighter-than-expected labor market conditions.
  • The data in the Employment report are not supportive of current market expectations of Fed rate cuts.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Successful Portfolio Strategy. Learn More »

Businessman looking at recruitment website on a laptop computer.

courtneyk

The Employment Situation Report (ESR), corresponding to labor market activity during the month of November 2023, was published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS, on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 8:30 AM EST. This report makes available an extraordinary amount of important labor market data

If you are the type of person that wants to take advantage of a once-in-a-decade opportunity that is being made available, right now, during these extraordinary times and take your personal knowledge and skills as an investor to the next level, subscribing to  Successful Portfolio Strategy is something you should really consider.

Never has it been so critically important, as it is right now, to have the right portfolio strategy. Successful Portfolio Strategy will provide you with the knowledge and the tools that you need to put a winning portfolio strategy in place and successfully manage its practical implementation.

This article was written by

James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
23.99K Followers

James A. Kostohryz has 20+ years of experience as a global financial professional. He has worked as an analyst at one of the world's largest asset management firms covering emerging markets, banking, energy, construction, real estate, metals and mining. He has also served as Global Portfolio Strategist and Head of International Investments for an investment bank. He is currently managing JK Investment Consulting, a firm specializing in global portfolio strategy, macro forecasting, and quant analytics.

James is the leader of the investing group Successful Portfolio Strategy, a service designed to empower investors to achieve investment performance through implementation of a portfolio strategy system. Features include: 2 model portfolios, tactical asset allocation and mentorship for execution, analysis via video and articles, and more. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All positions disclosed to members of Successful Portfolio Strategy

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Article Update Today, 12:58 PM
Comments (7.59K)
Interesting question: If Fed rate cut expectations fade significantly will US equity markets decline? Personally, I think it will take more than that.
b
benjaminmaxvh
Today, 1:44 PM
Comments (434)
@James A. Kostohryz yup, equities that are going up on expectation of rate cuts will keep going up when rates dont get cut! So neews is good news in the bubble
t
tasos1
Today, 2:11 PM
Comments (47)
I think we have to wait for revisions to this report before jumping to any conclusions. And consider overall trend rather than making conclusions on one report. This one report alone does not invalidate various previous reports indicating a slowing economic picture.
khlim115 profile picture
khlim115
Today, 1:11 PM
Comments (3.21K)
The fact that inflation is cooling while the job market continues to be resilient is your goldilocks scenario. At the same time, the market is priced to perfection for this scenario. Any price gyration due to estimated odds of FED cutting or raising rates will end up being just noise (however tradable it may be). The long term movement of the market will depend on corporate earnings and overall economic growth. I am in the camp that says 2024 will mark the beginning of a robust economic expansion cycle that will last for sometime. I am a dip buyer, especially if the equity sell-off is driven by the rising 10yr yield.
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 1:37 PM
Comments (1.38K)
@khlim115 Powell is seeimg the fruition of a soft landing. Have to give credit where credit is due. Staying very long into 2024. AI spending is going to blow the doors off most tech companies.
S
SomeGuy14
Today, 1:51 PM
Comments (5.11K)
@Orion Pax Roosevelt

Soft landing is a mirage and will never happen.
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 12:57 PM
Comments (1.44K)
Depends on how you interpret the numbers. They were only a little bit higher than consensus and the job growth is slowing so it supports the Fed holding.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.