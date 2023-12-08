Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fallen Angels And Devilish Disasters, Part I

Dec. 08, 2023 1:29 PM ETCSCO, CVX
Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This is the best time of the year to find quality firms sold because they have disappointed some investors.
  • Or they are sold for tax reasons.
  • Or they are sold because hedge funds, mutual funds, pension funds, etc., do not want to get egg on their face -- or lose their cushy jobs!
  • Their loss.  Our gain.

fallen angel statue in Madrid Spain

Angel or Devil, tough to decide... Madrid Spain

quintanilla/iStock via Getty Images

This is one of the very best times of the stock hunting season to find companies that have plunged or roared ahead and might be ready for

This article was written by

Joseph L. Shaefer profile picture
Joseph L. Shaefer
25.47K Followers

Joseph L. Shaefer is a geopolitical, economic, and resource analyst. He is a retired military Flag Officer with deep experience in Special Operations and Intelligence, a former professor, and is today the leader of the investing group

The Investor's Edge

His approach to investing is universal. " There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens." He does not blindly invest in Growth, Aggressive Growth, Value, REITs, Tech, or anything else. Those who "specialize" in a particular area will live and die (financially!) on that one approach. Instead, he reviews each of the 11 Sectors that comprise the S&P 500 to find the best investments across all sectors for a balance between Growth, Value, and steady Income. Features include the Growth &Value sample portfolio, 5 decades of experience, 3 to 4 articles monthly exclusively for subscribers, and access to Joseph and his community in a chat arena that is reviewed daily.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSCO--
Cisco Systems, Inc.
CVX--
Chevron Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.