Fallen Angels And Devilish Disasters, Part I

Angel or Devil, tough to decide... Madrid Spain quintanilla/iStock via Getty Images

This is one of the very best times of the stock hunting season to find companies that have plunged or roared ahead and might be ready for a breather.

Patient investors can often find in this tax-selling month fine companies that have seen an outsized decline in their value because they are not cool, trendy, or their middle and last names are not Magnificent and Seven.

The first reason people tend to sell their losers is not because the companies themselves are losers. It is, instead, that they hang on and hang on as a stock declines, promising themselves they will not hold it into the next year. So they sell now. This is what we call a “sentiment sell” or an “I’m bored; I want some action sell” rather than a solid reason -- like the company itself has run into some kind of serious problem.

The second reason they sell around year-end is if they only bought seven stocks all year long and, whoop-die-do! – they *all* have the middle and last name of Magnificent Seven. These lucky holders want to take some profits, but the outperformance of these has so skewed the S&P 100 and Nasdaq 100 indexes that even owning ETFs that follow these two indexes would leave them with a massive tax bite. Sometimes that profit might even bump one into a higher tax bracket. Ouch! (We should all have such problems…) Selling some of their lesser holdings that have declined now would offset the problems of too big a capital gain. This is the time to do it -- and the time for smart investors to buy the best of what is being sold by them at their loss.

Another reason some perfectly fine companies fall during this time has nothing to do with individual investors. It is more about institutional money managers at mutual funds, pension funds, hedge funds, and even ETFs. When the fund holders – that’s you and me -- review their year-end statements, they like to see companies that are popular and familiar among the holdings, not companies that are way down or otherwise out of favor.

In the business, this is called “window dressing” for obvious reasons. These portfolio managers don’t want to look like dolts for having bought something that is way down. Buying at a large premium instead of shopping for fallen angels definitely does not make these portfolio managers any smarter. But it makes them *look* smarter, at least enough to squeak by one more quarter without losing their jobs. Again, this makes money good companies fall in price and I like to be there to pick them up.

In short, I like to take advantage of these phenomena.

CISCO

For instance: Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is a member of the Dow 30 (DJI), the S&P 500 (SP500), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX). That is a fine trifecta.

Right now, Cisco is like the kid who gets picked last for dodgeball. (I may have to change this to a different sport. I am told that many schools have outlawed dodgeball because someone might get hurt. That’s the point of dodgeball! Not bad hurt, just ouch hurt that focuses you on getting the big guy you would not want to take on in a real fight.)

Re-reading that, I feel quite certain that is exactly where Cisco is right now. They are not as trendy as other big players, they are not goliaths in AI, but they are a rock-solid tech company and they are preparing to take on some of the more au courant firms one-on-one. Yet they languish within less than $3 of their low for the year.

In fact, they are barely up at all this year. Cisco’s dividend is up more than its shares. The drop this past month was based on the company suggesting their earnings may slow down a bit relative to analyst estimates in the next two quarters.

WHAT THEY DO

According to Cisco’s own description, which I have condensed for clarity:

Cisco is rapidly expanding its presence in network security domain. Security includes products and services preventing unauthorized access to system resources and protecting from worms, spam, viruses and other malware… The company offers identity and access, advanced threat, and unified threat management solutions. The company has introduced Secure Remote Worker, which leverages Zero Trust Architecture, combined with robust endpoint security portfolio of AnyConnect, Umbrella, Duo and AMP for Endpoints. Cisco provides Next-Generation Network (NGN) Routers, that transport data, voice and video information from one IP network to another…. Wireless technology includes networking products: wireless LAN controllers, wireless integrated switches and routers, wireless management software, wireless LAN clients and client software, bridges, antennas and accessories. Total revenue was $56.998 billion in fiscal 2023. Product and Services segments contributed 76% and 24%, respectively, to total revenues in fiscal 2023. The company competes in the networking and communications equipment markets with companies like Amazon Web Services, Check Point Software Technologies, Dell, F5 Networks, FireEye, Fortinet, IBM, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks and Microsoft, to name a few.

These are some great competitors. I think Cisco is up for it.

CHEVRON

In an entirely different sector, I see Chevron Corporation (CVX) flirting with new lows for the year. Seriously? I suppose if you believe that we will all be buying Cybertrucks instead of Ford F-150s and the rest of the panoply of hard-working pickups for those of us who need to haul stuff, deliver stuff, carry stuff, get off-road and have some fun stuff, and you have decided that electricity is produced by rubbing two balloons together, then by all means you should avoid anything to do with natural gas, oil, or any of the thousands, yes thousands, of everyday products made from petroleum derivatives.

These include the plastics in toys, packaging, and so many other items; medicines like aspirin, antihistamines, and cortisone; synthetic fibers like polyester and nylon; dishwashing and laundry detergent; cosmetics like lipstick, cold cream, and shampoo; and of course the asphalt that paves our roads and highways. Speaking of which…

I seldom see EVs pulled over by the side of the road. They have fewer moving parts and seem pretty dependable. But have you noticed that when they run out of juice or have some mechanical issue pulled over by the side of the road, it is a gasoline-powered internal combustion engine (ICE) tow truck that stops to get them going again? How embarrassing is it for those sitting in seats made from fossil fuels, gripping a steering wheel made from fossil fuels, in a car with tires made from fossil fuels -- and some gearhead ICE tow truck driver gives you a charge from his battery?

For many years, I have dubbed fossil fuels as “Nature’s Batteries.” Over the eons, without any assistance from modern engineering, science or technology, Mother Nature has compressed these fuels into usable patches and pools. We are not doing without these this year. Or the next. I believe we will see some kind of decline in usage incrementally. But for the here, now, and immediate future, there is money to be made as some people sell these well-managed and highly profitable companies down, whether for virtue-signaling or fear that they are about to become obsolete.

Chevron is one of the Big Three of the non-state-owned public energy companies. It has operations worldwide.

The reason for the decline in October is the market’s hesitation about CVX extending an offer to buy smaller producer Hess (HES). Hess has a large stake in a potentially geopolitically risky situation. Almost 30% of its production comes from offshore Guyana and it is slated to grow to be even more. The socialist autocratic basket case next door, Venezuela, is saber-rattling ostensibly because of a border dispute, more likely because the autocrat du jour, Nicolas Maduro, needs the money that a settlement in Venezuela’s favor could bring in to shore up the corrupt regime.

This is not Chevron’s first rodeo dealing with international political squabbles. I believe they have done their due diligence well. If this time works against them, they are well-protected in other positions. Is there a risk of conflict? Yes. Is it likely as long as Maduro gets some benefit, like a legal off-take that magically solves the border dispute? Also yes.

NEXT

You will notice I have titled this analysis Fallen Angels and Devilish Disasters, Part I.

Cisco and Chevron are the two I am buying now. There will be three more parts over the next couple of weeks. I will provide numbers 3 & 4 of my favorites, then numbers 5 & 6, then number 7 in Part IV.

For now, let’s just call these the Dodgeball Seven. They have taken a hit. Now it is their turn to fire back.

All the best and great investing,

Analyst

Unless you are a client of my portfolio management firm, Stanford Wealth Management, I do not know your personal financial situation. Therefore, I offer my opinions above for your due diligence and not as advice to buy or sell specific securities.