Alibaba: The New Normal

Summary

  • Jack Ma's family trust sale of shares represents a substantial influx into the market, adding more volatility to BABA.
  • The Biden-Xi meeting signals a shift towards cooperation, potentially normalizing trade.
  • China's evolving economic strategy, emphasizing a balance between SOEs and the private sector, offers a conducive environment for tech giants like Alibaba.
  • Alibaba is poised to benefit from government reforms supporting private enterprises, potentially enhancing consumer spending and providing diverse financial opportunities for growth.
  • Alibaba's stock shows bullish signals despite retesting a historical low and a double-bottom formation.
Investment Thesis

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stands at a critical point. The company's response to internal challenges and external pressures will determine its trajectory in the rapidly evolving global tech landscape. The balance between strategic innovation and navigating geopolitical complexities

Comments (1)

b
bkolley
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (149)
Great article!

This is pure speculation on my part, but I'm skeptical of the Ma family trust's reasons for contemplating selling shares. While Alibaba may be a private company, the CCP isn't happy with Ma and I think the family trust is being forced to reduce their stake in Alibaba by the CCP or face the consequences. Ma will not publicly admit to that coercion and instead chose to critcize the business to provide a public excuse for selling a portion of his stake. I think he was already forced to sell enough shares to cede control, I don't think he ceded control willingly. I don't think any of this is voluntary.

That being said, as a practical matter, the CCP doesn't want to damage one of the country's largest companies - especially a private one - because they still need Western investment to stave off economic collapse. At the same time, however, the CCP won't tolerate dissent and Jack Ma is being made an example so that other private Chinese companies stay in line. So, Alibaba will be allowed to continue by the CCP as long as it stays in its lane and keeps its opinions about the CCP to itself.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

