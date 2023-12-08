Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Management Presents at SHARE Series Women in Investing (Transcript)

Dec. 08, 2023 12:35 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.64K Followers

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) SHARE Series Women in Investing December 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kiley Rawlins - VP of IR

Conference Call Participants

Katy Hallberg - TD Cowen

Katy Hallberg

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. As Shannon mentioned, my name is Katy Hallberg, and I'm a Vice President at TD Cowen, covering retail, department stores and luxury names, and I have the pleasure of hosting Kiley Rawlins today, VP of Investor Relations at Ulta, and she's been with Ulta since 2019. At TD Cowen, we rate Ulta outperform with a $570 price target based on 20 times our next year earnings and Ulta is also one of our top holiday picks because we believe beauty will remain a very important category this holiday season, and it continues to outperform on innovation in masks, skincare and fragrance. We also believe the Ultimate Rewards loyalty program is a key differentiator, which I'm sure we'll get to talk about this morning.

So now I'll turn it to Kiley for prepared remarks, and then we can jump into Q&A.

Kiley Rawlins

Great. Thank you, Katy. And thank you, Shannon, for organizing this. And I wish I was there in person with you in New York for the holidays, but unfortunately, due to other commitments, couldn't be. But thank you for your interest in Ulta Beauty. And I thought before we jump into the Q&A, I thought I'd share a quick video that I think illustrates both the power of the category and how we think about our role in moving the category forward. So can we play that quick little video?

[Video Presentation]

Thank you for letting me share that. Just real quickly, hopefully, you all are familiar with Ulta Beauty. And hopefully, some of you are members and guests from us -- for us. We operate in a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ULTA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ULTA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.