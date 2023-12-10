Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NextEra Energy Partners: I'm Getting A 13% Yield On My Last Buy

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I am buying this highly oversold company offering double-digit growing yields.
  • NextEra Energy Partners, LP was overbought, and now it's oversold – making it a prime time to add more to your portfolio.
  • The dividend is tax-deferred income, making it essentially tax-free in the present.
Renewable energy, solar panels and team walking on roof planning for inspection at sustainable business. Engineering, sustainability and photovoltaic power, men in electricity maintenance from above.

Hiraman/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

I know a number of people who try to live their lives with the concept of having "no regrets." Ironically, it's usually people who have that push in their life who carry some of

Comments (21)

Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (10.89K)
Parenthetically, the entire sector has entirely turned the corner. A great time to accumulate $NEP and I have done so and will continue.

If out of necessity this dividend is cut, to let us say 7%, the rise in this stock will more than compensate if this (unfortunately) occurs. As a retiree I certainly don’t want it to happen, but if it does with patience I believe you will be duly compensated.

I have also opened smaller positions again in $CWEN.A and $AY. Arguably for this beaten down sector the time is now.

Good move Rida & Company.
A
AllStreets
Today, 12:58 PM
Comments (2.74K)
For the worst case, I look at NEP as a stodgy slow growing utility company with an astounding dividend yield. Of course, if it doesn't grow enough, the cost of equity is probably too high and NEP will eventually need to cut the distribution. For the best case, it will grow because interest rates will fall to a level where debt can be refinanced at rates or be increased for new investments whose return is significantly higher than the cost of capital. In that case equity price might even rally to where the distribution yield is back at or below prevailing interest rates so it can be sold for profitable new investment. Right now we're in between and the future is very uncertain. I'm in with a little at 24.87 but sold 27-strike puts at 4 for a 2-point profit, so my basis is really about 22.87, and I've got a 24-strike and a 25-strike put. I'm happy holding with a put hedge to collect the dividends and see what happens. If it trades below 24 again, I might get some more and hedge with 23-strike puts.
nationalnotes profile picture
nationalnotes
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (397)
If the dividends are covered how are they classified as ROC for tax purposes? Good review.
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 1:00 PM
Comments (13.82K)
@nationalnotes
Different calculations.
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (7.16K)
@nationalnotes
As a matter of tax law, partnership distributions (and the company is a partnership which issues units, not shares) are considered a return of capital. A return of capital reduces one's basis in the units owned but is not currently taxable. The tax comes as a capital gain if the units are sold with the basis reduced. There is also then ordinary income from depreciation recapture after the release of any suspended passive activity accounts.
Elliot Miller
elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (7.16K)
@elliot_mllr :
I should note that some partnerships do elect to be taxed as a C corporation. I do not know if that is the case here, but my earlier Comment assumed that it did not so elect..
Elliot Miller
I
Investing-4-Dividends
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (110)
Rida, you recommended buying NEP in Sep (your article is there) when it was in the 50 range. you said it was a very good one. Now, when it is 50% down you recommend it again. I am sorry but I think you really messed up on this one. I am down 50% after I bought based on your recommendation in Sep.
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (13.82K)
@Investing-4-Dividends
Here’s the story if others are looking for it:
Coiled Spring Dividend Ready To Rip Higher: NextEra Energy
Sep. 05, 2023 seekingalpha.com/...

There are more, too.
Buy The Dip In Renewables With 5.3% Yield: NextEra Energy Partners
Apr. 18, 2023 seekingalpha.com/...
o
oldguy42
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (132)
Liked the article but the conclusion is a little misleading. At the current price and dividend, the tax deferred nature of the dividend would only last 7 years. This is because once your basis goes negative, the ROC dividend is treated like a capitol gain. I do own NEP.
R
RWilliam
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (8.71K)
Boy your timing on this wasn’t so good I bought some was near 50% down fast, doubled it now I’m only 23% down! Some would think I’m being sarcastic but it’s only 2 years to break even. That’s how I see it. It’s long term position. No regrets!
Very true “I know a number of people who try to live their lives with the concept of having "no regrets." Ironically, it's usually people who have that push in their life who carry some of the biggest regrets in their past that they fail to address effectively. ”
Revisiting your regrets occasionally helps you not repeat mistakes.
Thx Rida!
cuzin GJ profile picture
cuzin GJ
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (243)
NEP is clueless in controlling costs, and the falling share price reflects this. Would not be surprised to see substantial yield reduction- perhaps 50% ? They just placed a private sale for preferred stock. I want to sleep well at night when I purchase income stocks, and NEP more like a nightmare!
R
RWilliam
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (8.71K)
@cuzin GJ it’s partly Bidenomics the USG is out competing for resources and driving costs higher, driving inflation. You have both raw material shortages, broken supply chains (covid lockdown mistake imo), increased labor costs and pushing unions increasing costs. Auto workers wanted 40% just spread that around to all that blue color labor for NEP.

Just got back from Florida driving by vast fields of solar I’m like “we own part of that” to my wife! Some had farm animals too grazing between the rows.

As far as a nightmare, I’m not sure but I see your point. Analysts are 3.5-3.7 that’s not saying nightmare.
A
AllStreets
Today, 1:03 PM
Comments (2.74K)
@RWilliam "Auto workers wanted 40% just spread that around to all that blue color labor for NEP." My understanding is they only got 23% over four years, and that just gets them back to where they were after the concessions in 2009 before you adjust for interim inflation. Regarding "Bidenomics," isn't it a benefit to NEP that there are tax incentives for investing in renewable power?
advfs profile picture
advfs
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (27)
So this is a K1 reporting dividend, right?
g
glenlake46
Today, 11:59 AM
Comments (81)
@advfs It's a C-Corp that issues a 1099. No K-1.

Structured for federal tax purposes like AM, OKE, HESM, etc.
L
Likeabird
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (150)
@advfs This is from NEP’s website: Investors in NextEra Energy Partners’ units should expect to receive a Form 1099-DIV.
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (13.82K)
@glenlake46
It’s not a corporation but it is taxed as one. The structure is not the same as AM or OKE but it is similar to HESM (HESM is also a partnership that has elected to be taxed as a corporation).

Corporations have different shareholder rights, are eligible for the major indices, etc.
M
Mike076
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (464)
Looks too nice to be true, would love to hear your view on how possible a dividend cut will be soon…?
b
bboren54
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (59)
buy it in non tax account so do not have to deal with the K1
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (13.82K)
@bboren54
You don’t have to deal with a K-1 if you buy it in a taxable account. It’s a 1099 “issuer”.
S
Stalwart12
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (16)
@bboren54 🤦🏻‍♂️ This is why the retail lifetime return is 3.6%. Buy VOO and stay out of the markets
