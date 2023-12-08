Westhoff/E+ via Getty Images

Not In A Good Way

The stock of heavy electrical equipment player- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) has faced an egregious turn of events this year, giving up close to three-fourths of its market-value and significantly underperforming the benchmark.

BW’s prospects are keenly linked to the appetite for capital projects by global utilities and energy entities, and in the current environment, with rates where they are, it’s fair to say that things aren’t particularly robust here. This is reflected to some degree in the way BW’s backlog has shaped up for the first nine months. Last year it stood at over $700m; at the end of the September quarter, this had come off by nearly $200m, and currently stands at $507m.

Then, BW is well known for engaging in some strategic acquisitions over the years, but the goodwill on its asset base keeps taking a hit every now and then, raising questions over management’s ability to judiciously spend cash via M&A. More recently, in Q3, the company took a $57m impairment charge linked to its solar business (B&W Solar).

Meanwhile, the level of gearing that the company has inundated itself also makes one wary; the total financial debt is now at record highs of $377m.

Clearly, BW isn't in the best shape, but we see a few silver linings which prompts us to view the stock in a different light.

EBITDA Profile Is Looking Up

As noted in the previous section, BW’s backlog has taken a big hit (on a YoY basis it is still flat though, relative to Q3-22), but note on a sequential basis from Q3 to Q4, it is still set to expand by 8-18% and could potentially hit $650m by the end of this year.

The other thing to note is that even if the backlog doesn’t necessarily surge, that would also mean far greater momentum on the after-market side, which is inherently a higher margin bucket. Babcock’s management noted how higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions have been weighing on utility companies’ predilection towards new build projects and upgrades, but what this also means is that they will want to seek out new ways to keep the plants running for longer than expected, which eventually filters through to more resplendent parts and servicing opportunities. Note that the aftermarket business also offers a more predictable cash flow stream.

In addition to the recent aftermarket tilt, BW is also going to go slow with bidding for multiple large new-build projects. As a result of this, the higher overhead associated with these new builds will fall away, and could potentially open up room for BW to bring through around $30m of cost savings. Some of these savings will be seen in Q4, but the bulk of it will kick in starting next year.

All in all, this year we’ve already seen some evidence of EBITDA margin progress even with the backlog slowing. Last year, the year-ending group EBITDA margin as of FY22 stood at 8%, but on a TTM basis as of September it currently stands at 8.3%.

Now looking ahead, management recently provided EBITDA guidance for next year, pointing to a range of $100-$110m next year (excluding expenses related to Bright Loop and ClimateBright which could eat up less than $10m of EBITDA). Effectively, you could be looking at $95m of EBITDA next year, although consensus figures point to a slightly lower sum of $93.8m. In effect, this represents very healthy annual EBITDA growth of 24% in FY24. Note that even in the following year, EBITDA growth could be quite robust at 23% YoY.

Considering the solid enough EBITDA profile ahead, it doesn’t quite sit right with us that the stock is currently trading closer to the lower end of the 5-year EV/EBITDA range of 5.5-15.5x. Crucially, it can be picked up at a substantial discount of 43% relative to the stock’s long-term average.

Besides the EBITDA developments, we’ve also been enthused to note that in Q4, the company has also been able to secure a commitment to refinance their senior credit facility which could potentially bring down their interest bill by $5m p.a.

Hydrogen Portfolio Could Be A Dark Horse In the Long Run

Whilst a lot of things are still up in the air, BW’s progress in getting its hydrogen projects up to steam will be something to watch, given the opportunity that’s out there. Over 15 years back the company had been exploring a sub-pilot set up with the Ohio State University, and they’ve leveraged their learnings over the years, and are now on the cusp of establishing a small-scale (up to 3 tonnes per day) hydrogen production plant which could come to fruition by 2024 or 2025.

BW currently has letters of intent for project financing and is in conversations with various parties for locking in 10-year hydrogen uptake agreements. Once the ball gets rolling here, we could see BW come up with 2-4 medium-scale units (worth 10-50 tonnes per day of hydrogen production) by 2026. Longer-term (by 2030), BW sees this as a $1bn revenue opportunity, which could also change the gross margin profile of the firm (gross margins of 25% as against the company’s 5-year average of 18% or so)

Note also that the BrightLoop endeavors could also potentially contribute in generating ample net neutral or net negative ammonia whose demand could snowball in the years ahead. This is something to keep an eye on, particularly in terrains such as Japan where ammonia could be combined with coal fire plants to bring down CO2 emissions. A biggie in Japan- JERA, will kickstart the world’s first trial in March next year.

Closing Thoughts- Technical Considerations

If we jump to BW’s standalone weekly chart, what we can see is that for close to three years, the stock has been trending lower in the shape of a descending broadening wedge pattern. In early November, we saw a strong red candle that threatened to kick start selling momentum for a few more weeks, but that did not quite come to pass with some buying seen at lower levels, providing some support for the stock at around the lower boundary of the wedge.

It wouldn't be a stretch to suggest that the market may have taken a cue from the recent insider positioning. After months of not engaging in any insider activity at all, a slew of key insiders, including the CEO and the CFO ended up deploying around $366,000 to purchase shares of BW.

Separately, although it's not meaningful, one can also take heart from the fact that institutions have started buying BW shares again, after months of selling.

BW’s buy case is also further augmented by the prospect of potential rotational momentum within the broad micro-cap space. Note that BW’s relative strength ratio versus its micro-cap peers is now trading close to levels seen during the post-pandemic lows, and is well over 20% off the mid-point of its long-term range.