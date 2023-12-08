Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EV Company News For The Month Of November 2023

Trend Investing
Summary

  • Global electric car sales Oct. 2023 up 37%YoY to 17% share. China sales up 41% to 39% share. Europe up 24% to 25% share. USA up 26% to 9.4% share.
  • EV market news - Electric vehicles and hybrids grow to a record-high 18% of U.S. light-duty vehicle sales.
  • EV company news - BYD sales exceed 300K for the first time in Oct. 2023, another record month. Tesla to build 25,000-euro car in Germany + delivers first Cybertruck.
  • UAW deal wins approval with workers at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Hyundai has broken ground on its new EV factory to build 200,000 EVs p.a. in South Korea.
Metaverse Cyberpunk Style City With Charging Electric Car On Street And Blurred Background With Neon Lighting

onurdongel

Welcome to the November 2023 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news.

November saw a great result for October 2023 global EV sales (2nd highest sales ever) and a huge month of news culminating in the Tesla's Cybertruck delivery event.

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. They search the globe for great investments with a focus on trending and emerging themes. The current focus is on electric vehicles, the EV metals supply chain, stationary energy storage and AI.

They lead the investing group of the same brand name, Trend Investing. Features of the service include: Access to the Trend Investing portfolio, 7 monthly news updates, a monthly macro trends update, stock watchlist, CEO interviews, and direct access to the community and group leaders in chat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TESLA (TSLA), BYD CO (HK:1211), BATT, APTERA MOTORS (PRIVATE, BOUGHT VIA WEFUNDER) either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

katmandu100
Today, 3:26 PM
Excellent data and commentary.
