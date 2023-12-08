Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.64K Followers

Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 8, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Williams - Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations

Chris Fowler - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Rudd - Chief Financial Officer

Carolina Parra - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Young - Desjardins Capital Markets

Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank Financial

Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets

Sohrab Movahedi - BMO Capital Markets

Marcel McLean - TD Securities

Meny Grauman - Scotiabank

Paul Holden - CIBC

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sylvie and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to CWB's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to Chris Williams, Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Chris.

Chris Williams

Good morning and welcome to our fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results conference call. We'll begin this morning's presentation with the opening remarks from Chris Fowler, President and Chief Executive Officer, followed by Matt Rudd, Chief Financial Officer, and Carolina Parra, Chief Risk Officer. Also present today are Stephen Murphy, Group Head, Commercial, Personal & Wealth, and Jeff Wright, Group Head, Client Solutions & Specialty Businesses.

After our prepared remarks, they will all be available to take your questions. As noted on slide two, statements may be made on this call that are forward-looking in nature which involve assumptions that have inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from these statements.

I would also remind listeners that the bank uses non-GAAP financial measures to arrive at adjusted results. Management

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CBWBF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CBWBF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.