My Thesis

No, it does not have the widest moat in the world. Still, it is a big name here in Israel, and it possesses quality attributes I seek when investing, including family ownership, high Return on Capital, growing markets, recurring revenues, and more. Additionally, with a 10% free cash flow yield, the current price presents an opportunity to acquire Ituran (NASDAQ:ITRN) at a bargain price.

Business and Industry

Ituran operates in two main markets: stolen vehicle recovery and fleet management. Both markets are projected to grow relatively fast in the coming years, with the Stolen Vehicle Recovery market projected to grow at about a 7% CAGR and the fleet management market projected to grow at an even higher rate of 10%. Ituran's main customers include individual vehicle owners who subscribe to the services directly, car manufacturers, and insurance companies that either require their customers to install a security system or offer financial incentives to subscribe to the SVR services. These services are provided in Israel, Brazil, and other countries to approximately 738,000, 558,000, and 770,000 subscribers, respectively. Regarding concerns about the Israeli war in the context of investment, we will address that later.

Ituran provides mostly subscription-based telematics products, resulting in recurring revenue that does not depend on repeatedly marketing and acquiring new customers. Subscribers are continually growing at a pace of about 11% CAGR, driven by positive population growth in Israel and the increasing appetite for more cars. Additionally, the rising theft of cars in Israel increases insurance costs, encouraging owners to use Ituran's services.

In Israel, Ituran is the go-to name for preventing car theft, essentially operating as a monopoly and declared as such under the Israeli Antitrust Law. Moreover, Ituran has plans to expand into the huge market of India. In the global space, Ituran faces numerous competitors, and while it may not have a superior product over its competitors, the low price compensates for this potential drawback in my view.

Another crucial factor that I believe the market is not considering is the 17% stake in the Bringg startup, valued at about $1 billion, roughly constituting 32% of Ituran's market cap. If we exclude this $170 million from the valuation, the free cash flow yield would significantly increase to almost 15%, representing a bargain price for a high Return on Capital business.

Family Business

Ituran is a family business, with President Izzy Sherazki as the co-founder and holding approximately 20% of the company. His two sons currently act as co-CEOs. While their compensation is primarily based on cash and cash bonuses, their substantial stake in the company significantly incentivizes them to align with shareholders' interests. Furthermore, both founders remain on the board, ensuring their continued commitment with their substantial stakes in the company.

I appreciate family businesses because they often outperform. The reasons for the outperformance of family-owned businesses are well described in the following quote from McKinsey:

"The critical mindsets are a focus on purpose beyond profits, a long-term view and emphasis on reinvesting in the business, a conservative and cautious stance on finances, and processes that allow for efficient decision making."

FOB's traits (McKinsey)

Numbers

I appreciate Ituran's numbers, except for the COVID bump; they represent linear growth. The top line is projected to grow at a 12% CAGR for the next three years, which makes sense given its similarity to subscriber growth over the last decade and a few percentage points higher than the projected market growth. Moreover, Ituran maintains high and stable margins, although they have not fully recovered to pre-COVID numbers, suggesting room for margin improvement.

High margins are crucial because they provide the company with a margin of safety in a tough economic environment. For instance, in a scenario with 5% inflation, a company with high margins and pricing power, as Ituran has in Israel, can increase prices without hurting demand. The high margin figures ensure that even if the company lacks pricing power, it won't need to cut future investments or dividends/buybacks; it has a margin of safety.

These high margins are a direct result of what I consider the most important factors, alongside revenue growth: high and stable returns on capital. The fact that these returns are consistently high and stable over time suggests that the company creates value over the long term, regardless of different economic environments. A recent report by Morgan Stanley suggests that a high and growing spread between the Return on Invested Capital and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital is common among compounders. Also, if the margins return to the pre-COVID levels, they will enhance those ratios further.

In terms of returning value to shareholders, Ituran has delivered solid numbers in buybacks, reducing the share count by about 1.3% per year over the last five years. This has been a significant contributor to the growth of free cash flow per share, especially given the low stock prices. Additionally, Ituran pays a good dividend with a 3.6% forward yield. Personally, I would prefer to see a shift toward prioritizing buybacks over dividends at these prices; buybacks seem to be a great choice in my view.

Ituran is perfectly solvent with only about $2 million in debt and almost $40 million in cash. It boasts a 1.9 current ratio and an Altman Z score of 4.5. In my view, Ituran is financially sound, and there's no need to delve deeper.

Risks, and Israel

By now, you might be thinking it's a great company, but seeing Israel during a war might raise concerns about putting money there. As an Israeli who knows his country well, I assure you that people in Israel have a strong inclination toward two things: having children and spending, especially on new expensive cars. These factors significantly drive economic growth and the demand for Ituran's products. Furthermore, history has shown that after wars, Israel experienced thriving and growth, as seen in 2006 and 2014. In my view, now is an opportune time to start a position, as people are cautious about investing in Israel, creating a massive opportunity to enter with huge potential upside once the war ends.

While I don't believe being in Israel poses a risk to the company, there are other risks to consider:

Competition: While Ituran has a monopoly in Israel, it's a smaller player globally, facing potential challenges when entering new markets. Recession Impact: A recession could be challenging for Ituran's growth, as new car sales might decline, resulting in fewer cars to monitor against theft. Valuation: Although I don't think it's the case here, valuation is always a risk factor to consider.

Valuation

A 10% free cash flow yield for a company that generates a 30% ROCE is remarkably cheap. It's uncommon to find high-quality companies like Ituran trading at such yields. Additionally, the stock is significantly below its 10-year average Price-to-Earnings ratio, suggesting room for multiple expansion. I believe the market is overlooking the 17% stake in Bringg. If we exclude the $170 million from the market cap, we're left with almost a 15% FCF yield for a business with a 30% ROCE.

Using the average last year's free cash flow margin of 14% with trailing twelve-month revenue, we arrive at $45 million in FCF. Assuming a 2% terminal growth and an 8.9% WACC, the growth rate will vary based on the bullish vs. bearish case. To illustrate how cheap Ituran appears, even with a 1% company growth, it is still undervalued by 18%.

In a more likely scenario where the company grows at a pace similar to its subscriber growth CAGR of 11%, we would have an undervalued company by 60%. This is a significant bargain for a company generating a 30% Return on Capital Employed.

Let's settle on a 7% growth rate, similar to the Stolen Vehicle Recovery market's projected growth. It appears the stock is undervalued by 46%. All of this is considered while acknowledging it has a 17% stake in a unicorn.

To me, these prices are quite appealing.

Conclusions

I see a compelling opportunity here - a 10% free cash flow yield for a company with high returns on capital and robust growth prospects, especially considering its monopoly in a key expanding market. While there might be concerns about the moat, the low price appears to compensate for it. Additionally, being a family business with founders on the board adds another layer of confidence. In my view, this represents a great opportunity, and I would rate it as a STRONG BUY.