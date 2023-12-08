Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microvast: Different Risks Loom Large Around The Company

Summary

  • Microvast Holdings is a battery technology company that specializes in designing, developing, and producing battery components and systems, focusing mainly on electric commercial vehicles and utility-scale energy storage systems.
  • The company is based in Stafford, Texas with manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, and Germany.
  • Despite Microvast's considerable growth prospects, the company encounters risks related to execution, financial performance, raw material expenses, and its dependency on China.
  • Microvast has experienced a significant decline in stock value in the last several years, but I see no concrete reason to buy this stock now.
  • Losses continue to be high, and there is a significant negative trend in operating cash flow.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) operates as a battery technology company specializing in commercial electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems. The company distinguishes itself through a vertically integrated manufacturing model and a commitment to robust research and development.

This article was written by

All things Decarbonization Tech, Space Tech and Renewable Energy - follow me if you share the same interests. - Ivan is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA), a licensed investor at the intersection between sustainability and innovation, and an investor looking at undervalued and under-appreciated companies with disruptive technologies, solid business models, and great prospects. - I value the opportunity to learn, as much as the opportunity to earn. Therefore, my analysis generally focuses on the technological and financial fundamental aspects, rather than short-term trading practices. You have to understand thoroughly what the company is about.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

t
tombstone3
Today, 3:35 PM
Comments (31)
There is so much to address in this article that an entire article would need to be written countering the lack of accuracy in certain conclusions here. It's what was omitted from this article that is the most glaring, such as, at some point up to mid-2024, a U.S. manufacturing facility to start production and when combined with the Huzhou facility in China makes 4GWh of capacity which translates to an annual revenue of $1 Billion. An effective 5x-ing of their 2022 revenue and would catapult the company into profitability. The margins on the product are very positive.

The only real risk with the company would be if the cash on hand were to be insufficient for operations and no credit could be taken from lenders in the U.S. Management is trying to secure some "cushion" for operations to open Clarksville and ramp up to 95%+ and begin to report large revenue gains in 2024 and 2025.

Currently the company's execution is looking better than this article indicates. The Huzhou factory is outputting at high efficiency and the revenue from Europe is way up from the new expansion Huzhou facility. The U.S. Clarksville facility is directly patterned after the Huzhou facility, so once it begins manufacturing things should start to look real good for the company.

As with any company that is expanding and establishing new manufacturing in the U.S., there are risks.

Your citing of the selling by Zheng Yanzhuan is dubious and I think tips your hand to show that you're a Bear who isn't giving Microvast a fair analysis. Zheng Yanzhuan is Chinese and he no longer has any control over any company operations. No other manager is selling shares, only this "inactive" ex-employee. He's an "empty suit" on the Board now who has no say in what the company does. If anything, Yang Wu, an American citizen, may want Zheng Yanzhuan to sell his shares because it will purge the appearance of "Chinese control", which is the political nonsense being purveyed by conservative media and politicians. So, again, for the record, there is "no selling" of shares going on by "active management". You should correct your article to tell people this information.

Also you should put in your article that Microvast has back-to-back Quarterly Beats on revenue as well as multiple $8 price targets and an $11 price target by analysts who have evaluated the company.

The fact that you even referenced the JCapital article and failed to post a link to Microvast's response is very telling about your motivations in writing this Seeking Alpha article. That JCap article is highly misleading, twists facts and puts in blatantly false, non-factual statements. You should be ashamed of yourself for reposting such garbage as a support for anything you're saying in your article. The JCap article was debunked by the Microvast CEO on LinkedIn.
J
Juice Newton
Today, 3:11 PM
Comments (51)
fairly and correctly

Stopped reading there.
a
artur.tome.martins
Today, 3:21 PM
Comments (156)
@Juice Newton me too!! :)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

