Philip Thurston

We maintain our buy rating on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). We're more constructive on CRWD's business heading into 2024. We think the cybersecurity threat landscape is expanding and think CRWD's products are uniquely positioned for more traction once cybersecurity spend picks up next year. 3Q24 results and outlook reaffirm our expectation of growing spend on cybersecurity in the wake of the series of hacks in the industry, referencing here the hacks relating to MGM Resorts (MGM), Caesar's Entertainment, and Clorox (CLX). We think CRWD's offerings will make it more resilient even if macro uncertainty spills in 1H24. This quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.82 and revenue of $786M, beating $0.74 and $624.77M, respectively. We expect the company to continue to boost top-line growth, supported by higher ARR growth.

Subscription revenue rose to $733.5 million, up 34% Y/Y and 6% QoQ; we track subscription revenue growth through ARR or CRWD's annual recurring revenue as the main metric to track top-line growth. CRWD also derives revenue from its Professional Services business. CRWD achieved an ARR growth of 35% Y/Y to $3.15B, an upward trend from $2.93B last quarter. We're constructive on management sustaining a high double-digit ARR growth rate despite macro uncertainty and deal scrutiny in the sector. The following outlines CRWD's revenue breakdown for the quarter.

CRWD 3Q24 10-Q

The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by 47% since our last buy rating at the end of August. The stock is up 60% over the past six months, outperforming the S&P 500 by 53% and Palo Alto Networks (PANW). We think CRWD will continue to be resilient compared to the peer group. We see more profitable growth in 2024 and don't think it's too late for investors to jump into the upward trend for 2024.

The following outlines our buy rating note on CRWD.

Seeking Alpha

We think CRWD will see an expanded market opportunity next year as Gartner forecasts the Global Security and Risk Management Spending to grow 14% Y/Y as the accelerated adoption of cloud, hybrid workforce, and new use of gen AI has forced players to enhance their security and risk management spend. We think CRWD will be a main benefactor of the increased spend, with management reporting increased trust from customers in the AI-native Falcon XDR platform as their cybersecurity consolidator of choice. Management is guiding revenue in the range of $836.6-$840M for 4Q24 and raised FY24 guidance to $3,046.8-$3,050.2M from the previous estimate of $3,030.7-$3,042.7M. We recommend investors explore entry points opportunistically.

3Q24 Earnings Results

Valuation

The stock is trading above the peer group average. On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at 64.8x C2024 EPS of $3.64 compared to the peer group average of 105.6x. The stock trades at 13.9x EV/C2024 sales versus the peer group average of 9.3x. CRWD is expensive, particularly looking at the stock on EV/Sales metric. We understand investors' concern over the higher valuation, but we think CRWD is a growth stock at current levels. Analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company; over the past 30 days, around 11 estimates have moved higher on CRWD with no negative revisions. We think the upward trend in estimate revisions reflects heightened optimism in the company's earnings prospect. We believe the higher multiple is justified by the growth rate next year.

The following chart outlines CRWD's valuation against the peer group.

TSP

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish on CrowdStrike. Of the 47 analysts covering the stock, 44 are buy-rated and the remaining three are hold-rated. We attribute Wall Street's bullish sentiment to CRWD's position in cybersecurity, a top IT spending priority even during market downturns. The stock is currently priced at $236 per share. The median sell-side price target is $240, while the mean is $233, with a potential -1% to 2% upside. We see more room for upside surprises than the sell-side price targets allow at current levels.

The following charts outline CRWD's sell-side ratings and price targets.

TSP

What to do With the Stock

3Q24 results and outlook confirm our belief that CRWD is relatively resilient to macro uncertainty. We think the better subscription revenue and upward revision of guidance highlights gained traction in CRWD's product portfolio. Our buy rating is based on our belief that CRWD will continue to report solid double-digit Y/Y revenue growth, and we expect to see sequential revenue growth throughout 2024. We recommend investors buy into 2024 growth.