Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mister Car Wash: Continued Strong Performance With Potential For Growth Acceleration

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
766 Followers

Summary

  • MCW has reported strong financial results, beating consensus estimates with 8% revenue growth and 12% comps.
  • SSS grew by 1.7% in the quarter, indicating continued growth on a per-store basis.
  • Upselling existing UWC users to the higher ARPU Titanium package could drive growth acceleration in the future.

Outdoor car wash. Gentle Car Washing. Modern Car Covered by soap and Water. automobile, auto wash foam water,Auto detailing or valeting concept. Selective focus.

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Mister Car Wash’s (NYSE:MCW) when I wrote about it the last time, as the business continued to win market share and growth was evident in

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
766 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
starsal
Today, 3:45 PM
Comments (91)
I had the Titanium car wash about a month ago. Shortly thereafter, it may have been the next morning, I went to back out of the garage and I noticed a rather deeper color in the Ruby Black of my 2016 S550 Mercedes. What is more, I still notice it and now wonder what it really looked like before that wash a month ago. I hope others who have had the Titanium wash will comment here.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MCW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.