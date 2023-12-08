Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
British American Tobacco's $31.5B Write-Down: Big Fear Creates Big Opportunity

Summary

  • British American Tobacco announced a $31.5 billion write-down, causing its stock prices to plummet significantly.
  • I will explain why the market has overreacted to the write-down, creating an unusual opportunity for investors.
  • I do not expect any material impact on its profitability due to this write-off.
  • The company's capital-light business model and strong brand names make it resilient and able to transition into alternative products.
Contrarian Investor

wildpixel

$31.5B write-off in focus

This Wednesday, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) announced a $31.5B write-down. The write-down was caused by a combination of factors. To me, the gist is probably best summed up by its CEO

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
7.58K Followers

Sensor Unlimited is an economist by training with a PhD, with a focus on financial economics. She is a quantitative modeler and for the past decade she has been covering the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry. She writes about asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets.

Comments (1)

L
LongTermPortfolio
Today, 3:49 PM
Comments (519)
True. Lots of headwind and potential opportunities:

1.Tax loss selling: not too many names to sell at loss this year ---> will be reversed
2 Dying cig business from headline ----->. still generating good cash flow
3 Big investment cycle to catch up on NGP, at least another 5Bn pounds to invest, using PM as a reference -----> after the initial knowledge capital invested, will harvest
4.FDA's inaction and US flooded with unlawful vaping products -------> losing tax revenue is a big issue to government. expect this problem to be corrected in years. Shame.
5.UK equity market under pressure: (nuke risk to London embedded) ? ------>. UK is and will be resilient, even after being nu*ked
6 Strong dollar being a while --------> Lots of money now seeking shelter in US dollar. will be a big unwinding
7 No buyback till at least mid next year: pressures from rating agencies -------->. By EOY, 2.7 EBITDA, next year will be mid of range
8 ITC stake, mostly paper money. not liquid, subject to typical bureaucratic/dilution risk from an emerging market. ------>. we still get dividend from ITC
9 luck has been with them for a decade --------> Poor BAT, lack of luck for some many years. Her turn will come, one day
