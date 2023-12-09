Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stocks To Watch: Fed Meeting, CPI Print, And Intel's AI Event On Tap

SA Stocks To Watch profile picture
SA Stocks To Watch
83.47K Followers

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports and conference presentations.

Stocks to Watch subscribers can also tune in on Sundays for a curated podcast that's available on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Investors will be focused on the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year next week. While the FOMC is expected to hold rates steady, the tone from Jerome Powell and gang will still be of high interest to market watchers. As it stands now, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, core PCE inflation, looks on track to end the year comfortably below the central bank's forecast and not too far off the Fed's 2% target. Outside of the Fed meeting, the economic calendar also includes the consumer price index and producer price index reports, as well as updates on retail sales and industrial production. Meanwhile, the earnings calendar finally slows down, with reports from Oracle (ORCL), Costco (COST), and Darden Restaurants (DRI) standing out. Big corporate events during the week will include the 65th American Society of Hematology conference taking place in San Diego, California, Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) first-ever investor day event, and AI-related reveals from Intel (INTC).

Earnings spotlight: Monday, December 11 - Casey's General Stores (CASY) and Oracle (ORCL).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, December 12 - Johnson Controls International (JCI).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, December 13 - Adobe (ADBE) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, December 14 - Costco (COST), Jabil (JBL) and Lennar (LEN).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, December 15 - Darden Restaurants (DRI).

Volatility watch: Crypto-related names Coinbase Global (COIN), MicroStrategy (MSTR), Marathon Digital (

This article was written by

SA Stocks To Watch profile picture
SA Stocks To Watch
83.47K Followers
Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CHWY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHWY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WEC
--
AMT
--
ABM
--
CHWY
--
CAVA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.