Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: Insider Selling And My Acid Test

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Valuing high-growth stocks is difficult due to limited historical data, lack of profit, and uncertain growth curves.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc.'s P/E ratios are practically meaningless, ranging from 69x to 250x depending on your interpretation of its EPS.
  • Two methods are applied on Palantir Technologies for a more subjective assessment: a so-called acid test and its insider activities.
  • Results from both methods raise concerns for Palantir Technologies Inc.
  • I do much more than just articles at Envision Early Retirement: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Palantir Technologies

hapabapa

Valuing growth stock is hard

It is very difficult to value high-growth stocks. Most of the metrics that investors rely on simply stop working for a variety of reasons. These stocks have very limited historical data, little profit (or no profit at all), and

As you can tell, our core style is to provide actionable and unambiguous ideas from our independent research. If your share this investment style, check out Envision Early Retirement. It provides at least 1x in-depth articles per week on such ideas.

We have helped our members not only to beat S&P 500 but also avoid heavy drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in BOTH the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too.

This article was written by

Envision Research profile picture
Envision Research
13.24K Followers

Envision Research, aka Lucas Ma, has over 15+ years of investment experience and holds a Masters with in Quantitative Investment and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on renewable energy, both from Stanford University. He also has 30+ years of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing sector, credit sector, and actual portfolio management.

He leads the investing group Envision Early Retirement along with Sensor Unlimited where they offer proven solutions to generate both high income and high growth with isolated risks through dynamic asset allocation. Features include: two model portfolios - one for short-term survival/withdrawal and one for aggressive long-term growth, direct access via chat to discuss ideas, monthly updates on all holdings, tax discussions, and ticker critiques by request.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

vitosoranno1 profile picture
vitosoranno1
Today, 5:01 PM
Comments (2.21K)
I tend to give minimal credence to analyses that emphasize cherry picked negative themes while virtually ignoring the mounting positives that propel PLTR. Further, the theme of insider selling has been beaten to death. I continue to add to my PLTR holdings because the ever increasing positives far outweigh the negatives. Long PLTR, and looking forward to the bonanza at the end of the rainbow.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 4:45 PM
Comments (7.18K)
I got lots of criticism for buying PLTR puts on November 20 when the underlying stock was up around $21, so I would like to report to those critics that I made a ton of money selling those puts for a huge profit this week. I rarely BUY puts because the time premium erodes over time, but the stock was so over-priced in my view that it seemed like a fabulous opportunity for a quick short term trade. And it was. Now I have no interest of any kind in PLTR, because it's a crap shoot whether the next $3 move will be up or down.
J
JMB1954
Today, 4:19 PM
Comments (49)
This is a pretty useless analysis, first they are a software company growing organically so internal capex is for pieces and parts they need to run the business and at 1.5M it’s a rounding number based on their balance sheet. Second, given that a huge part of compensation has been through stock options. There was no discussion on option timing, structured selling plans, or estate planning. Given the huge comp on options and restricted stock of course selling is going to take place. Opinion wrapped around weak analysis.
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 4:17 PM
Comments (2.31K)
Some of those sales were pre-planned. And if I were holding shares for years and still had a ton, I'd sell some too and go celebrate. PS: Thanks for the recent drop. I was able to add several hundred more shares! (BTW, this seems like the first article on PLTR in about a whole week!)
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 4:13 PM
Comments (1.06K)
Completely disagree, I think great things are gonna start to snowball for PLTR and needless to say I couldn't be more Bullish on PLTR here,enjoyed adding this dip myself )) see you back over $20 in no time, JMHO
j
justanopion
Today, 4:03 PM
Comments (3.59K)
Can’t blame for selling high especially when the shares were free. I see this playing out at various levels
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLTR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.