Real Estate: Our Top Sector Pick For 2024

PropNotes
Summary

  • Real Estate has underperformed throughout the recent rate hiking cycle.
  • As inflation appears stalled and rate expectations soften, we think Real Estate could bounce back significantly.
  • Additionally, XLRE is the most well-positioned sector from an RRG perspective, a rotational momentum model which has a proven statistical edge.
  • We also discuss our favorite stocks within the sector.
  • We rate XLRE a "Strong Buy".
Let's face it: Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) has had a tough year.

Underperforming the indices by more than 16.5% YTD, the sector has been beaten down due to a higher rate environment, concerns around commercial real estate (mostly offices), and reversion from a strong cyclical swing

Many of the best traders in the world work for Proprietary Trading Firms; black box groups that earn unbelievable returns and answer to no one.Our goal is to supply you with the same information that these traders are using to crush the market, including alpha you won't find anywhere else.The best trade ideas, the sharpest macro analysis, and the most insightful market outlook around; that’s what we do.We've distilled down the top strategies from the industry’s elite and made them as approachable as possible so you can use them for yourself.That’s our mission. We hope you’ll join us.➡️ Be sure to follow us on Twitter / X by clicking the link in our profile.

