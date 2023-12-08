Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.64K Followers

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sanjay Hurry - Head of IR

Beth Jantzen - CFO

James Hayward - Chairman, President and CEO

Clay Shorrock - Chief Legal Officer and Head of Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Jason McCarthy - Maxim Group

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good Day and welcome to the Applied DNA Sciences Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sanjay Hurry, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sanjay Hurry

Thank you, Vaishnavi. Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to Applied DNA's conference call to discuss our fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. You can access the press release that was issued after market close today as well as the slide presentation accompanying this call on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website. Speaking on the call today are Dr. James Hayward, our Chairman, President, and CEO; Beth Jantzen, our CFO; and Clay Shorrock, our Chief Legal Officer and Head of Business Development. Judy Murrah, Our COO, will also be available to answer questions on the Q&A portion of today's call.

Before we begin, please note that some of the information you will hear today during our discussion may consist of forward-looking statements. I refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation and our Form 10-K filed a short while ago for important risk factors that could cause the company's actual performance and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information provided on this call as a result of new information or future results or developments.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About APDN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APDN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.