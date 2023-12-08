Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
25% Yielding TORM - I'd Buy At $20

Dec. 08, 2023
A.J. Button
Summary

  • TORM plc's earnings rose dramatically in 2022 due to rising oil prices and tanker shortages.
  • TORM's earnings are slightly positively correlated with oil prices.
  • The current weak oil market poses a potential problem for TORM and its investors, as lower oil prices may impact the company's future earnings.
  • I expect fourth quarter earnings to be weaker than the earnings the company reported in the same period last year.
  • If that happens and triggers a selloff to $20, then the stock will be a good buy.

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was one of the biggest winners in the 2022 oil bull market. That year, the stock rallied 218% as rising oil prices kicked off a rally in oil-related companies, including shipping companies that

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

h
hawker1919
Today, 5:12 PM
If you looked at a 5-year chart, you would know that the print in the high 40s in April 2020 was an aberration.
b
bioCEO
Today, 4:51 PM
Every time TRMD stock gets pushed down by an Oaktree sale, someone says buy but wait until it is much lower. And then I buy more before it gets much lower. So far I have collected great dividends and made money on the stock. This is a very well run company paying a huge dividend. Why would you expect it to fall so much?
e
energyguy921
Today, 4:47 PM
Button the Busker?
