TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was one of the biggest winners in the 2022 oil bull market. That year, the stock rallied 218% as rising oil prices kicked off a rally in oil-related companies, including shipping companies that transport the commodity. TORM does not sell oil directly, but it profits when there's a lot of activity in the oil and gas sector, as it ships oil and refined products. The tanker rates (fees the company earns) correlate positively with the price of oil. In 2022, the company earned $557 in earnings before tax ("EBT"), after losing money in 2021. That was partially because of the rise in oil prices observed that year.

Because of its money-losing streak in the COVID-19 lockdown period, TORM stock got quite severely beaten down. At one point, right before the 2022 oil bull market, in fact, the stock fell all the way down to $7. At that point, investors may not have recognized the stock's cheapness, as the company had a terrible time in 2021 and had no "e" or "FCF" with which to compute P/E and P/FCF ratios.

As soon as the Ukraine war broke out and oil prices started rallying, TORM stock started moving. The war broke out in February 2022, at which point TRMD immediately began making gains. On May 11 of that year, the company put out an earnings release, which showed positive EBITDA, EBT, cash from operations ("CFO"), and return on invested capital ("ROIC"). Shortly after that release came out, the stock gapped up and began a rally that would take it all the way to $46. Since then, the stock has given up much of its gains, but is still way up from its pre-2022 levels.

The question investors need to ask now is, "where are TRMD's future earnings going to fall now that the oil market is in a more precarious place?" Oil tanker spot rates are partially a function of oil prices. According to research by Irfani and Wedyanti of the Indonesian oil and gas company Pertamina, freight rates are a function of 13 factors, one of which is the price of crude oil. TORM's experience is consistent with this observation, as the company frequently said in its 2022 financial statements that its revenue levels were helped by high oil prices. So, it would seem that the current, relatively weak oil market is a potential problem for TORM plc and its investors.

Journal of Shipping and Trade (Factors influencing tanker freight rates)

Indeed, when we look at Seeking Alpha Quant's historical income statements for the company, we see a mild correlation between the company's annual earnings and the price of oil. As you can see:

In 2020, when the price of WTI Crude futures turned negative and the price of Brent Crude went to $19.33-the lowest in years-TRMD earned half what it did in 2019.

In 2021, when oil prices were recovering but shipments out of Saudi Arabia falling, the company lost money. It attributed this to a lower level of oil freight shipments worldwide, as well as overall supply chain issues.

In 2022, when oil prices were very high, the company achieved record earnings.

In the trailing 12-month period, when oil prices saw another dramatic spike (this one in the third quarter), the company again set an earnings record.

Torm plc earnings (Seeking Alpha Quant)

It's largely because of this upward earnings trajectory that TRMD stock has risen so much. In 2021, the company had one of its worst years ever, because of the ongoing COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions. You might remember the Ever Given incident, in which an enormous product tanker got stuck in the Suez Canal. TORM was one of the companies that had to reschedule runs by ships that were supposed to go through the Suez Canal.

The correlation between oil prices and TORM's earnings levels is definitely not 1.0. The especially poor performance in 2021 wouldn't be predicted by a pure oil price-based forecast-2020 earnings would have been worse than 2021's earnings if that were the case. However, oil prices are a factor that will influence TORM's earnings, generally speaking. Specifically, they are one factor among others like oil shipments, demand for crude oil, refinery activity, and other supply-related factors. The most recent momentum in the price of oil, if we ignore all other factors, would tend to suggest that TORM's upcoming earnings release will be weak. Oil output is technically still rising, driven by U.S. shale production, but the vast majority of U.S. oil either stays in the U.S. or is shipped to places like Mexico and Canada. The decline in tanker rates is predominantly affected by OPEC's activities, namely cutting oil output. That could cause weakness in the quarter about to be reported. If it does, the weakness is likely to be temporary. It would make TRMD a better buy than it is now.

Today, the cost of shipping a container from Asia to the U.S. is 88% lower than it was in April 2022. According to Marine Link, crude oil shipping rates hit a 19-month low in September. That fact will likely result in a disappointing fourth quarter earnings release from TORM. However, shipping is a known cyclical industry, featuring rates that ebb and flow with the supply and demand for vessels. The highest rates are earned when ships are in short supply and demand for goods is high. We are currently at a low ebb in the cycle, but this pattern tends to repeat itself predictably, so a weak fourth quarter release from TRMD would be a buying opportunity.

Valuation

One thing that TORM plc has going for it right now is a cheap valuation. At today's prices, TRMD trades at:

3.74 times earnings.

1.4 times sales.

1.4 times book value.

2.7 times operating cash flow.

4.57 times free cash flow.

These are all very low multiples. Additionally, if you discount the trailing 12-month free cash flow at 10% -- a discount rate that incorporates a very large (5.5%) risk premium-assuming 0% perpetual growth, you get a $58.7 price target. That points to a 118% upside! That's all well and good, but the problem is that TRMD faces weaker market conditions today than in the past. Oil prices are falling, and tanker fleets are expected to grow by 3% (compared to 2022 levels) by the end of this year. This means that TRMD's earnings are likely to decline in the fourth quarter. Indeed, the $1.80 in EPS that analysts expect, is down from $2.74 in the same quarter a year before. So the growth will be worse than 0%. Theoretically, if TORM hits the EPS that analysts expect, then its stock shouldn't go down, because it's an expected negative earnings growth rate. But you never know: sometimes massive earnings declines can give investors nerves even when expected.

Smart Money Plans an Exit

One thing that TRMD had going for it historically was "smart money" backing. The stock was and is a long time holding of Howard Marks' Oaktree Capital. As of that company's most recent 13F, TORM was its most heavily weighted stock. Oaktree has been talking about selling TRMD for months. An initial sale was planned back in March, but never materialized. Investors took that as a win. However, the company later announced that it was planning on selling the stock yet again, this time in an $89 million sale. It still isn't clear whether Oaktree will go ahead with that sale. However, these on-again, off-again plans to sell stock don't signal massive conviction from TORM's biggest celebrity shareholder.

How I'd Play TORM Stock

Although I'm a big fan of Howard Marks, I'd wait for a lower entry point before buying TRMD. I think $20 is a fair price to enter at. At that price, the stock would be relatively cheap even if earnings were to decline to 2019 levels. Investors have to prepare for such a scenario to play out because market conditions aren't especially favorable to TORM right now.

While I think that those buying TORM will be rewarded long-term, I think that some downside is likely in the near term. The reasons for this are twofold:

Q4 earnings are likely to be underwhelming, for the reasons mentioned above. Tanker fleets are growing while oil prices fall.

These two combined factors point to the likelihood of weaker earnings from TORM in the upcoming quarters. At $20 you'd be paying a price that accounts for this happening. So, that's the price at which I would buy the stock.