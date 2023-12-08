Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tecnoglass: Correction Risk Remains High As Construction Activity Slows

Dec. 08, 2023 5:00 PM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • Since I covered it last, Tecnoglass stock has lost around 20% of its value but is showing signs of potential recovery.
  • The company's high profit margins may not be sustainable in normal economic conditions, especially if there is a decline in construction activity.
  • The construction market is highly cyclical, and Tecnoglass's sales and margins are tied to construction activity in Florida, which is likely peaking.
  • The company has efficient use of capital and is positioned for long-term growth, but it still appears overvalued in the one to three-year horizon.

Translucent fluted glass texture. glass with transparency

gustavomellossa/iStock via Getty Images

In July, I covered Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS) with a bearish outlook in "Tecnoglass: Cyclical Construction Reversal To End Bull Market Rally." Since then, the stock has lost around 20% of its value but had lost over 30% until its recent

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

k
kevn1111
Today, 5:15 PM
Comments (11.56K)
Slightly bearish sounds like a hold vs sell.

Home builder stocks are rising? Why? They operate on new builds.

Rates have arguably peaked and I expect a couple rate cuts in H2 2024. I know others are saying 4-5 in 2024 and could begin as early as March. Regardless the consensus is rates come down from here and that is when even more construction is contemplated.

Growth in FL and TX are still high. In DFW area in TX there is so much construction it is crazy. Zero evidence of slowdown. The amount of forecasted housing and multi unit housing is enormous.

That said this is a smallcap and is “played” with. Valuation is probably too low currently. But agree there are variables tbd that can move the stock and likely more than it should whether that be up or down.

I still like it long term. Short term anything can happen. But this is a good piece to try and drive price lower given the recent ascension.

Patience and Discipline.

Ps. Given the recent rise I have contemplated selling covered calls on half of my position.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

