Pavel Muravev

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) received a surprise Complete Response Letter, or CRL, in September from the FDA for its epinephrine nasal spray, neffy, as a treatment for allergic reactions (Type I) like anaphylaxis in adults and children. The CRL came as a surprise because not only did it go against the advisory committee recommendation, but it also went against the FDA's own earlier agreements.

As CEO Richard Lowenthal lamented:

We are very surprised by this action and the late requirement at this time to change the repeat-dose study from a post-marketing requirement, which we had previously aligned with the FDA, to a pre-approval requirement.

So the FDA now needs data from a study on the performance of repeat doses of neffy against epinephrine injection in allergen-induced allergic rhinitis conditions. Recall that in May, an advisory committee voted overwhelmingly for approval despite some FDA concerns with neffy. There were two votes from the Pulmonary-Allergy Drug Advisory Committee. For adults, the tally was 16 to 6. For children, it was 17 to 5.

At the heart of the FDA's concern was the fact that ARS did not conduct any efficacy trials for neffy, instead relying on PK/PD data comparing ARS-1 to approved epinephrine injections. According to FDA reviewers, this

"is challenging due to the paucity and variability of PK/PD data for epinephrine injection and uncertainties in translating PK/PD results of a topically administered drug from healthy subjects to patients with anaphylaxis where nasal mucosal changes may impact absorption."

The FDA also thought that given the severity of these allergic conditions, and the fact that safe and effective approved products exist, ARS should demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its novel route of administration more convincingly instead of relying on historical data and so on.

Neffy would have been the first nasally available epinephrine, a substitute of adrenaline only available as an injectable form until now. There is a large unmet need for a nasal device given two things, first, in strong anaphylactic situations, it is sometimes impossible to inject a patient properly, and two, even oral administration, were it available, would have been difficult to administer. Today's injectable devices include Epi-Pen, Kaleo's AuviQ, and Teva's generic auto-injector, as well as Symjepi from Novartis.

With the FDA's rejection, ARS now plans to submit a formal dispute resolution request appealing to the CRL. This is a last-ditch effort, and I do not recall one that has been easily successful. The FDA is known to stick to its guns, and frankly, there's logic in its stand. I expect this would be a long drawn-out process, whether they choose to dispute the FDA or agree to a new trial.

Analysts have expressed surprise at the rejection. According to William Blair's Tim Lugo:

It does raise questions of whether the agency really wants to approve the therapy, as the pathway has already far exceeded epinephrine products such as EpiPen.

How long could the delay be? Not much, if what the company says is correct. According to them, since they had already planned for a post-marketing repeat-dose study, they could probably resubmit their NDA in the first half of 2024, with a potential approval in the second half. The company, as we will see, has enough cash to sustain themselves until then, although the delay is still a major blow to its plans and prospects.

On a positive note, the CEO noted:

During our Type A meeting with the FDA in October, the agency reinforced that the completion of our repeat-dose rhinitis study for neffy will sufficiently address the agency's outstanding questions. Further bolstering our confidence in the study's prospects, we were pleased to announce the publication of positive results from the single and repeat-dose clinical study of neffy in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, which adds to the growing body of clinical evidence for neffy and underscore its potential to be a safe and efficacious treatment option.

The publication cited said this:

Results The pharmacokinetic profile of neffy was bracketed by approved injection products, with a mean peak plasma level of 481 pg/mL, which fell between EpiPen (753 pg/mL) and epinephrine manual intramuscular injection (339 pg/mL). When dosed both once and twice, neffy resulted in more pronounced increases in pharmacodynamic parameters relative to EpiPen or manual injection. Conclusions neffy's pharmacokinetic profile was bracketed by approved injection products, with pharmacodynamic responses that were comparable to or better than approved injection products. neffy is expected to be a safe and effective option, particularly for patients/caregivers who are reluctant to carry and use injection devices.

There were some objections to this study's conclusion, to which the company gave a succinct response. The company stated that the objections mostly relate to epinephrine in general, and do not apply to its nasal version. As they noted:

The safety concern presented by Lee et al1 is based on the risk of intravenous bolus administration with injection products and was inappropriately ascribed to neffy.

Financials

SPRY has a market cap of $501mn and a cash balance of $241mn. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $3.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, while general and administrative (G&A) expenses were $15.0 million. At that rate, they have more than 12 quarters of cash runway, or well beyond the potential approval lag.

SPRY is evenly spread between institutions, PE/VC firms and insiders, with a minor retail presence. Key holders are Deerfield, RA Capital, and Orbimed, with the CEO Richard Lowenthal holding a substantial stake. There have been a few open market insider purchases in the last couple of years, and no sales.

As a different form of an existing product, patent estate is always an interesting question. On checking their 10-K, I found what I expected - obviously, no composition of matter patent, but some protection for their drug delivery technology, some of which they licensed from another company. A different drug delivery is not as obvious as it may sound, and could well be thoroughly patent-protected. SPRY's patent protection - presumably for this tech - exists till 2038. See here for details.

Bottom Line

SPRY stock was decimated following the CRL, but has steadily recovered back almost to where it was before the CRL. We should know by mid-2024 how the asset fares with the FDA, who have assured the company in the October Type A meeting that data from the ongoing study should suffice to address all their concerns. This would be a class 2 resubmission, with a 6-month review period. Thus, a cautious ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. buy at these prices could yield profits in the next 6 months.