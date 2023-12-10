Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: Strong Fiscal Q4 Earnings

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is a business development company that lends money to privately held companies.
  • PennantPark has lagged behind the BDC industry in the past year and year-to-date but has outperformed them in the past month and quarter.
  • PennantPark's portfolio consists of $1,067.2M, with 100% floating rate investments primarily in 1st lien secured debt.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »

BDC concept is shown by businessman.

8vFanI

If you're not yet familiar with the business development company industry, you'd do well to check it out, especially if you're an income investor.

Known as BDCs, these firms lend money to privately held companies, which also have co-sponsors, such as

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. Our portfolio's average yield is over 9%.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 6% to 15%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We offer a range of high yield income vehicles, and there's currently a 20% off sale on our service, and a 2-Week Free Trial.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
38.6K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

A
AllStreets
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (2.74K)
I did very well with PFLT, having bought when prices were low in 2020. But, in view of the long term lack of growth in NAV and the dividend, I sold out to switch to CSWC, HTGC and TRIN for better long term growth, especially of the dividends. There is a very rough patch coming for the stock market and BDCs as we move into the recession so interest income drops, non-accruals rise and PIK income rises.
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (5.64K)
@AllStreets
Thanks for your input.
Long CSWC and TRIN also.
DDS
Best buys profile picture
Best buys
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (149)
I just bought this stock recently, and I'm happy I did. Long PFLT
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (5.64K)
@Best buys
Thanks for reading and commenting.
DDS
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PFLT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.