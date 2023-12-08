PixelsEffect

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) operates in the healthcare industry, specifically focusing on making prescription medications more affordable for consumers. Their business model revolves around aggregating current drug prices from thousands of pharmacies across the United States and presenting these prices to consumers via their platform. In addition, they offer coupons that can be used at pharmacies to purchase medication at a discounted rate.

GoodRx generates revenue by charging a small fee to the pharmacy each time a consumer uses a GoodRx coupon to fill a prescription. They also offer a subscription service called GoodRx Gold, which provides even deeper medication discounts for a monthly fee. Recently, they have expanded into telehealth services and other areas of healthcare, diversifying their revenue streams.

GoodRx has had a volatile year, rising on Q2 earnings, falling on Q3 earnings, and rising again on insider transactions, increasing by 19% at the end of the day.

GDRX Price Trend (Seeking Alpha)

GoodRx is facing headwinds across nearly every part of the business, cost growth is outpacing revenue (growth plans would further increase cost), and DCF on management guidance yields a price target of $4.50, 25% downside to today's pricing. In fact, a rough estimate shows the business would need to grow 10% while controlling costs to justify its current price. With that said, I believe GoodRx is overvalued and rate the stock a sell.

Facing Headwinds Across The Business

Each of GoodRx's three core businesses are struggling with growth. Starting with the largest business, Prescription Transactions, the business grew 3% in Q3 but saw pricing decreases offset by consumer growth. With pricing impacting the full base, lower consumer growth in future quarters could mean a decline in the business. I would also expect pricing challenges to continue as healthcare companies work to push down rates. Keep in mind that the business declined sequentially every quarter in 2022 and is down 13% from the beginning of 2022

Prescription Transaction Revenue (GDRX Investor Relations)

The next business, Pharma Manufacturer Solutions, was down 35% driven by a contract termination. While management has focused on the termination in earnings discussions, the business still would have been just better than flat year-over-year.

Pharma Solutions Revenue (GDRX Investor Relations)

Finally, the subscription business is in active decline dropping 12% versus prior year driven by the end of the Kroger Savings Club partnership. While management notes growth in their direct-to-consumer Gold plans, they did not provide statistics on trends of the business.

Subscription Revenue (GDRX Investor Relations)

More critically, the entire business model is under threat from Mark Cuban's Cost Plus, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and to a lesser degree, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA). Cost Plus, CVS and Amazon are moving to a fixed-price prescription model based on what they paid for the drug plus a nominal markup. This brings more transparency for consumers, but also undermines GoodRx's largest business which was price transparency and lower prescription costs, often below negotiated insurance pricing. It is too early to tell the financial impact, but I struggle to believe consumers would add the extra step of GoodRx when they can get the same price just walking into the pharmacy.

Cost Growth Outpacing Revenue

In addition to the struggles with growth, GoodRx's costs are outpacing revenue. Q3 was a bit of a mess due to restructuring, but even after accounting for restructuring costs as a % of revenue were up 2ppt. In the earnings call, management mentioned restructuring would start to benefit the cost base in Q4, but earnings guidance doesn't suggest much in the way of change.

Cost Growth (GDRX Investor Relations)

2024 guidance from the earnings call suggests stable EBITDA margin, so again I am not seeing a margin benefit from cost.

Strategically, management has committed to aligning resources behind growth. As we think about the near term, growth often puts downward pressure on margin. I feel the company needs a much stronger focus on cost containment to negate the risks to revenue.

DCF Shows Downside On Management Guidance

I ran three DCF models to show growth on management guidance, no growth, and what growth would justify the current price. Assumptions inherent in all three models:

No significant changes to cost base aside from scaling with revenue.

12% discount rate due to higher risk premium for a slow growth company and competitive risk.

5% inflation based on the healthcare industry.

For the first model, I looked at the midpoint of management guidance. Specific guidance was provided for 2023 and for 2024 management guided to extrapolate Q4 2023. This would be 2-5% revenue growth and flat EBITDA.

This model yields a price target of $4.50, 25% downside from today's pricing.

Data: SA, Analysis: Mike Dion

For the second model, I assumed no growth in either revenue or cost through terminal value. This is not directly realistic but is done to show flat margins without noise for purposes of an example.

This model yields a theoretical price target of $2.80 at the current run rate of the business.

Data: SA, Analysis: Mike Dion

For the final model, I plugged revenue growth to get a value of $6 per share, held variable cost %, and fixed costs at inflation. This represents the theoretical growth rate needed to support the current pricing.

This model required a 10% growth rate to yield a $6 price.

Data: SA, Analysis: Mike Dion

Upside Potential

The integrated savings program is the best shot for growth. This program helps align corporate-funded insurance more closely with GoodRx. As management noted:

It's simple and elegant. The employee presents their employer-provided benefit card and pays the lower of their funded benefit price for a prescription or the GoodRx price, as is often the case.

GoodRx has partnered with pharmacy benefit managers, covering more than 60% of US consumers. Currently, this is a small plan not driving significant revenue; however, with the possible market exposure, this is the best bet for growth as well as heading off the pricing transparency risks from major pharmacies.

Verdict

On the revenue side, GoodRx is facing headwinds across the business in addition to having the business model undercut by major pharmacy chains. On the expense side, margins are contracting, and a significant restructuring doesn't significantly change guidance on profitability.

DCF analysis provides a price target of $4.50 based off of management guidance in the 2-5% growth range. Justifying the current share price near $6 requires 10% growth, more than double the guidance. The shining light for growth seems to be the integrated savings program, which aligns GoodRx more closely with corporate-funded insurance, providing a large market opportunity. Yet, it is currently a small plan that is not generating substantial revenue.

With these points in mind, I believe GoodRx is a sell, at least until there is more clarity on significant growth trajectories and mitigation of pricing transparency risks.

This article represents my personal opinion and does not constitute financial, legal, or tax advice. Please consult a licensed advisor prior to making investment decisions.