Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Netflix And Comcast In Discussions For Renewal Of 2004 Interconnection Deal

Dec. 08, 2023 5:20 PM ETNFLX, CMCSA
Dan Rayburn profile picture
Dan Rayburn
952 Followers

Summary

  • It’s incredible to think it’s been ten years since Netflix and Comcast signed their interconnect deal, which is due to expire in 2024.
  • Working together, Comcast and Netflix have done a great job of delivering video to consumers and have a great working relationship.
  • The companies are currently in discussions about a new deal, and I expect both sides to be able to come to an agreement without any public spat.

Television streaming video, multimedia wall

simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

It’s incredible to think it’s been ten years since Netflix (NFLX) and Comcast (CMCSA) signed their interconnect deal, which is due to expire in 2024.

This took place at the height of net neutrality and

This article was written by

Dan Rayburn profile picture
Dan Rayburn
952 Followers
Dan Rayburn is considered to be one of the foremost authorities, speakers, and writers on streaming media technology and online video business models. An avid blogger, author and analyst, Dan is often referred to as the "voice of the industry" and has been quoted in more than a thousand news items by nearly every major media outlet over the past twenty years. His blog (streamingmediablog.com) is one of the most widely read sites for broadcasters, content owners, Wall Street money managers and industry executives in the online video sector. His articles have been published by the WSJ, NYT, CNN, Huff Post, Fortune, Business Insider, Gizmodo and he has been interviewed on Bloomberg, FOX, CNN, CBS, CNBC, and NPR amongst others. Due to his expertise in the content delivery market, he has also received invitations to speak as a witness at hearings by both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives on topics pertaining to net neutrality, telecom mergers and content delivery architectures. He is also the Chairman for the NAB Streaming Summit conferences that take place in Las Vegas and NY. nabstreamingsummit.com

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFLX--
Netflix, Inc.
CMCSA--
Comcast Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.