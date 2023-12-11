Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Worried About A Recession? Time To Maximize Your Income: ECC

Dec. 11, 2023 7:35 AM ETEagle Point Credit Co LLC (ECC)BKLN8 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Worrying about a recession is the latest investment and retirement fad, but eventually we're going to live through multiple if history is our guide.
  • The best plan to survive a recession – Boost your income!
  • We examine an outstanding monthly distribution paying fund that just hit a major milestone.
Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

Co-authored by Treading Softly,

I can clearly remember the day or the time in my life when I transitioned from someone who was involved in the latest fad to someone who thought something was cool long before everybody

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

E
Ex umpire in charge
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (67)
Just like alfred e nuemann said What me worry? Hey at current price ECC is a great deal ! but then again so is SWBI !
c
cjk420
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (953)
Total return on OXLC and ECC have both been increasing since Late Sept. 2022. A very good time to invest was to buy the dip then and again in fall 2023.

But it appears OXLC has outperformed ECC since Sept 29, 2022 26.36% to 19.36% while in comparison XFLT investors would have a total return of 36.67%.

Perhaps ECC has some catching up to do. I own all three.
Don P profile picture
Don P
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (781)
“For some of you, you kept wearing them for decades,…”
Yes, almost all 21 years I was in the USN when they were part of the uniform.
ReaperLynx profile picture
ReaperLynx
Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (554)
Long ECC and just collected $642 in November dividends. Dripping at a discount (@ $9.03/share at Schwab. $9.53 today's market price) on monthly stocks in Roth accounts is great!
roland999 profile picture
roland999
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (196)
@ReaperLynx Schwab told me they don't drip at discount. i was told they MIGHT do that later but for now it is at market--for this reason i stopped drip in my account.
ReaperLynx profile picture
ReaperLynx
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (554)
@roland999
I am aware that for new members they do not offer it, and that is just a bad decision on their part. If I was not able to get the Company sponsored discounted drip at Schwab, I would open an account at a different brokerage like E*TRADE or Fidelity and transfer those stocks.
b
bayfieldcounty1972
Today, 8:37 AM
Comments (506)
@ReaperLynx And that is exactly what I did.
M
Mike076
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (466)
If I was worried about recession the last thing I would buy is ECC at this level 😂
