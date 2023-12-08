Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • The FDA has granted approval to a CRISPR-based gene editing therapy for the first time in history, validating the approach.
  • The therapy, called Casgevy, is approved to treat Sickle Cell Disease after showing positive results in clinical trials, functionally curing patients.
  • Despite the approval, the stock prices of CRISPR Therapeutics AG and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated did not surge today, possibly due to concerns about market potential and competition from another approved therapy.
  • The market has been long-term bearish on CRISPR/Cas9 and may be waiting for commercial validation, now that clinical validation has been achieved.
  • Today was an historic day for the gene therapy field, and a disappointing one for Vertex / CRISPR Therapeutics shareholders, but Casgevy ought to prove the doubters wrong in time.

FDA approved concept. Rubber stamp with FDA and pills on craft paper.

Bet_Noire

Investment Overview Historic Approval Validates CRISPR Gene Editing Approach

News broke this afternoon that the Food and Drug Agency ("FDA") has granted approval to a CRISPR-based gene editing therapy for the first time in history. It is an historic

Comments (4)

LifelongMetsfan1 profile picture
LifelongMetsfan1
Yesterday, 8:24 PM
Comments (309)
Thank you!
A
ArchSA
Yesterday, 8:22 PM
Comments (2)
Thank you for your analysis, Edmund. “May you live in interesting times” was never more fitting.
J
J Dubs
Yesterday, 8:21 PM
Comments (186)
Thanks for the article. Odd reaction to the FDA approval of Crispr's new product by the market for certain. Still keeping my eye on the stock and may add to my position if it drops into the $50 range.
Z
Zacateca
Yesterday, 8:18 PM
Comments (628)
Glad that CRSP didnt finish today as $BLUE did.
