Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why GTA VI Should Be Take-Two Interactive's Biggest Hit Yet

Vlae Kershner profile picture
Vlae Kershner
1.8K Followers

Summary

  • The trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI is getting excellent reviews.
  • The Bonnie and Clyde-type storyline should be a hit with both male and female players.
  • Releases of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 produced strong rallies, peaking around the time of the introductions.
  • Patience may be required due to Rockstar's history of perfectionism and delays.
Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Released Early Afer Internet Leak

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ:TTWO) trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI this week broke records for the most viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours, with 122 million views so far, already surpassing the 2011 GTA V trailer.

I've owned TTWO

This article was written by

Vlae Kershner profile picture
Vlae Kershner
1.8K Followers
I am a 35-year stock market investor, MBA, and retired reporter and editor for the San Francisco Chronicle. I also was a featured investor with the investment app Netvest. My primary style is a mix of growth and income, with attention to special situations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTWO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TTWO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTWO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTWO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.