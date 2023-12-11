Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comments (6)

s
stilljo34
Today, 3:48 PM
Comments (39)
The author has no knowledge of what constitutes a solid state battery. He is not even aware that all the supposed other solid state batteries noted in the article are not solid state. They are now being referred to as semi-solid state because the manufacturers of these batteries failed at making a true solid state battery. So the only real verified solid state battery is from SLDP which is even misspelled as SLPD many times in the article. I guess when you write an article this poorly you don't bother to proofread it either. I have to agree with GL_2027. This article is nothing more than a poorly researched hit piece.
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 3:41 PM
Comments (9.67K)
SLDP is effectively a pre-revenue company. That's not how you value them.
r
rsmartt
Today, 3:34 PM
Comments (21)
Total cash per share of .15 is not correct
GL_2027 profile picture
GL_2027
Today, 3:27 PM
Comments (31)
With all of the articles and comments on this company I’m confused how you wrote this so poorly.

A big part of me thinks you see the massive amount of comments/interactions this stock delivers and decided to write up a general bear thesis to help your account statistics or something.

Tough to pick a place to start.. but capping your “potential positive catalysts” at them figuring out supply chain issues? How about a solid state battery in a BMW demo car in 2024?

You mention something about conflicts of interest? If you know even the slightest thing about their business model you aren’t talking about conflicts of interest. In the last call they said they are closing in on a new OEM partner. And one of the strongest things about this company is they will be creating custom chemistries based on various client needs. Conflict of interest is not a concern.
Black Napkin profile picture
Black Napkin
Today, 3:27 PM
Comments (341)
Now there’s a HIT piece!
Hindy profile picture
Hindy
Today, 3:06 PM
Comments (241)
Here we go again. Let the back and forth begin...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

