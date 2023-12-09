Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FS KKR Capital: A Christmas Gift With A 13% Yield

Dec. 09, 2023 12:10 AM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)1 Comment
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • FS KKR Capital is trading at a 20% discount to net asset value despite strong growth in net investment income in the last year.
  • The BDC has a well-diversified portfolio focused on senior secured loans and a joint venture with similar assets.
  • The dividend is well-supported by NII, but there is a risk from the Fed ending its tightening policy.

The third-largest BDC in the market, FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK), is trading at an unreasonably large discount to net asset value, despite management doing a solid job in growing its NII. The BDC is focused on senior secured loans, has

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSK, ARCC, OCSL, RITM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 12:24 AM
Why does the market overlook this BDC?
