The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has a been in business for over 165 years. The fact that the company has been able to endure and thrive over such a long-period of time says a lot about the quality of its business.

Additionally, the company has a strong long-term performance track record. TRV went public in 2002 as part of a spin-off from Citigroup. Since then, shares have delivered a total return of 601% compared to a total return of 497% delivered by the S&P 500.

TRV has been a steady dividend payer and has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years, a period which included the global financial crisis in 2008.

The company has faced a challenging operating environment this year as rising inflation and high catastrophe losses have led to a highly unusual underwriting loss. These factors have led to significant share price underperformance vs the broader market this year. However, these factors have allowed the company to push through larger than normal premium increases which are likely to drive future earnings growth.

TRV currently trades at just 10.5x forward earnings and stands out as an attractive value investment opportunity given the potential benefits from higher premiums and lower inflation going forward.

A Diversified P&C Insurance Giant

TRV is a leading P&C insurance company that stands out due to its solid diversification. TRV is the leading commercial insurance writer in the U.S. with top five market positions in five major product lines including the number one position in worker compensation and commercial multi-peril. Additionally, TRV is a top 10 player in the U.S. personal automotive and homeowners' insurance market.

Roughly 66% of domestic premiums come from liability lines such as workers compensation, general liability, and auto insurance. The remaining ~33% of domestic premiums come from properly lines such as homeowners or commercial property.

TRV operates three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

While TRV is focused on the U.S. market, the company does have operations in Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. Total premiums from the international business account for ~5.9% of total written premiums.

Challenging 2023 For The Company & Shareholders

TRV has experienced a challenging 2023. On a year to date basis, inclusive of Q1-Q3 2023, core income has decline 34% from the same period a year ago while EPS has fallen by 33% compared to the same period a year ago.

The driver of this performance has been significant catastrophe losses related to severe wind and hail storms as well as increased inflation which has driven higher claim related costs. While premiums have increased 14% on a year-over-year basis, the increase has not been enough to offset these headwinds and TRV has driven a highly unusual underwriting loss.

The underwriting losses have been only modestly offset by rising net investment income due to rising interest rates.

These challenges have led to relatively weak share price performance for TRV this year. TRV shares have delivered a total return of -0.3% compared to a total return of 20.7% and 10.4% for the S&P 500 and Insurance sector.

TRV Investor Presentation TRV Investor Presentation

Strong Premium Renewal Increases

Elevated catastrophe losses coupled with rising inflation has led to underwriting losses for most P&C players thus far in 2023. The result of this has been major renewal rate increases across the industry.

Renewal rate increases over the past two quarters have been elevated in both TRV's commercial and personal business.

Domestic automobile renewal premium charges in Q3 2023 increased to 18.2% up two points compared to Q2 2023. Personal homeowner renewal premium charges have likely peaked at ~19.4% but remain highly elevated vs 2022 levels. The company provided color on its Q3 earnings call regarding renewal premium charges going forward:

In business insurance, we grew net written premiums by 16% to $5.1 billion. Renewal premium change in the segment was very strong at 12.9%, driven by renewal rate change which accelerated year-over-year and sequentially to 7.9%... In personal insurance, top line growth of 14% was driven by higher pricing. Renewal premium change was 19.4% in our home owners and others business and increased to a record high 18.2% in our auto business... We expect renewal premium change in home owners to remain consistent through year end. Looking ahead to 2024, we expect renewal premium change to remain elevated but moderate into low double digits as our automatic increase in limits factors return to more normal levels, in line with stabilizing industry estimates of replacement costs... In domestic automobile, renewal premium change of 18.2% increased two points compared to the second quarter of 2023. Auto policies in force declined slightly, reflecting our continued efforts to manage growth while improving profitability. Going forward, we expect renewal premium change in auto to remain very strong but begin to move down from here..

Strong premium renewal increases will drive better profitability for TRV going forward. This will be especially true if catastrophic losses moderate and inflation moderates going forward.

TRV Investor Presentation TRV Investor Presentation

Falling Inflation Is A Major Positive

The recent drop in inflation is a welcome development for TRV. To get a sense for how important inflation is for TRV, consider the fact that the word inflation was mentioned 14 times during the company's Q3 earnings call.

Rising inflation has had a negative impact on TRV over the past year as higher inflation has led to higher claim values and higher exposure as the value of insured property has risen. However, as shown by the charts below, inflation and inflation expectations have fallen sharply over the past few months.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Forward Earnings Estimates Reflect Benefits Due to Falling Inflation & Lower Catastrophic Losses

As shown by the chart below, forward EPS estimates for TRV have not yet increased to reflect the recent drop in inflation and inflation expectations.

Given the decline in inflation, I believe TRV will be able to return to its average historical profit margin rate of 9.5% next year.

Currently, the consensus FY 2024 revenue calls for revenue of ~$42 billion. Assuming a profit margin of 9.5%, the FY 2024 earnings power of the company is ~$3.99 billion which translates into EPS of ~$17.3 based on the current share count. However, this figure does not account for the impact related to the company's large repurchase program which now has an authorization of $6.1 billion which equates to ~15% of shares currently outstanding. Assuming ~25% of the repurchase program gets completed by the end of FY 2024, TRV's FY 2024 EPS will come in at ~$18.15 compared to current estimates for FY EPS of $17.56.

Thus, I believe the positive impact due to business normalization and improved margins is already factored into TRV earnings estimates. That said, earnings could come in better than current expected if the company is aggressive with its repurchase program.

Seeking Alpha

Aggressive Share Repurchase Program Is A Positive

Over the past decade, TRV has been a very aggressive and highly consistent repurchaser of its own shares. As shown by the chart below, the company's total shall count has fallen by 35.4% over the past decade.

Personally, I am a huge fan of share repurchase programs (when done at reasonable valuations) because repurchases give shareholders better control of the timing relating to realization of gains. This can allow shareholders to minimize taxes and compound their investment on a tax deferred basis.

Additionally, I view share aggressive repurchases as an important indicator as it suggests that the company's management team views the shares as undervalued.

As previously mentioned, TRV now has ~$6.1 billion remaining on its share repurchase program which represents ~15% of shares currently outstanding.

The company has been active of late and repurchased 600,000 shares during Q3 2023 at an average price of $164.50 for a total cost of $101 million.

Dividend Growth Story

TRV has an impressive dividend history. The company has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years, a period which included the global financial crisis in 2008 as well as the covid-19 recession in 2020.

Over the past 5 years, TRV has grown its dividend at a 5.3% CAGR. When looking at dividend growth over a longer period, the picture improves as TRV has grown its dividend at a 7.2% CAGR over the past 10 years.

While the company's current dividend yield is just 2.2%, I believe the company has significant room to raise the dividend going forward.

TRV receives a dividend safety grade of A+ from Seeking Alpha quant scores and I tend to agree. On a forward basis, the company's payout ratio is just 22.8% based on consensus FY 2024 EPS.

Seeking Alpha TRV Investor Toolkit

Attractive Valuation

Given the fact the forward earnings estimates already reflect an improvement in profitability due to falling inflation and normalization of catastrophe losses, I believe share price appreciation is more likely to be driven by changes in valuation as opposed to upside earnings surprises.

Currently, TRV trades at 10.4x consensus FY 2024 earnings. Comparably, the S&P 500 trades at ~18.9x consensus forward earnings. While TRV clearly trades at a lower valuation, it is also important to consider relative valuations in the content of growth potential. The S&P 500 has historically grown EPS at a high single digit rate. While TRV has historically experienced earnings volatility due to market conditions, the company has grown EPS at an average rate of 9.1% over the past decade.

TRV is expected to grow FY 2025 EPS at 14% and FY 2026 EPS at 11.6%. Thus, TRV has actually a near term earnings growth story not simply a value investment with no earnings growth.

TRV is trading inline with peers which makes sense given the growth prospects for these players are generally the same given the high mature nature of the P&C insurance industry.

The company's forward P/E ratio of 10.4x compares favorably to the company's long-term average P/E ratio of 12.9x. Thus, I view TRV as attractive based on its current valuation relative to historical norms.

Given TRV's strong history of steady and increasing dividends, the company is a great fit for an intrinsic valuation using the Gordon growth model. Key assumptions for my analysis include an unlevered beta of 0.54x (based on the average 3yr trailing beta), an equity risk premium of 5.5%, a 5% dividend growth rate for FY 2024, and long-term dividend growth of 5.3%.

Using these assumptions, I find TRV has an intrinsic value of $225.4 per share which is ~25% above the current share price.

Seeking Alpha

Risks To Consider

One risk that investors considering a long-position in TRV should be aware of is the potential long-term increase in catastrophic events due to weather changes. While a year or two of elevated catastrophic losses does not make a trend, is it possible that climate change has resulted in increased likelihood of catastrophic events moving forward. Moreover, in the event that the risk of catastrophic losses has truly increased I expect TRV and the rest of the industry will be able to increase renewal rates to offset this.

Another risk that investors should be aware of is a potential increase in near-term inflation. I do not believe this is a likely event given the recent trajectory of inflation numbers. However, if inflation were to increase significantly going forward TRV could struggle to return to its historical average margins in the near-term and thus the stock may underperform.

Conclusion

TRV is a high quality company with a long-history of delivering solid returns for shareholders.

2023 has been a challenging year for the company due to high inflation and significant catastrophe related losses. The company has reported an underwriting loss thus far in 2023, a highly unusual event.

TRV has been successful in putting through major pricing increases which coupled with falling inflation and normalizing catastrophe losses should allow the company to post substantial earnings growth in FY 2024 and FY 2025.

The company has historically employed a highly shareholder friendly capital allocation strategy which I expect to continue. TRV has an aggressive share repurchase program in place which indicates that management views the stock as undervalued. Additionally, TRV has an excellent history of growing its dividend over time.

I view TRV's valuation as fairly attractive vs the broader market given the fact that TRV trades as well below market multiple and historically has been able to grow earnings at a similar clip to the broader market. Additionally, I view TRV as attractively valued based on intrinsic valuation and relative to its own historical valuation range.

For these reasons, I am initiating the stock with a buy rating and would consider downgrading the company if the valuation picture were to become less attractive.