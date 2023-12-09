Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ituran Location and Control: Rising Demand Can Drive The Growth

Value Quest profile picture
Value Quest
982 Followers

Summary

  • Ituran Location and Control is experiencing record-breaking growth levels and is well-positioned to sustain its performance due to healthy demand dynamics and continued expansions.
  • The company offers telematic services, including stolen vehicle recovery and tracking, and operates in multiple countries, with Israel, Brazil, and others being its main revenue contributors.
  • Despite potential short-term resistance due to the ongoing war in Israel, ITRN has a long-term growth prospect, supported by its robust industry growth, increased consumer offerings, and attractive dividend yield.
  • After comparing the forward P/E ratio of 10.15x with the sector median of 25.84x, we can conclude that the company is undervalued.

Roadside assistance is on their way

Jay Yuno/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) deals with providing telematic services, mainly consisting of stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) and tracking services. The company has recently reported record-break growth levels and I believe it can sustain its

This article was written by

Value Quest profile picture
Value Quest
982 Followers
I am a "Techno-Funda" Analyst with more than 5 years of experience in equity research. With my investment strategies, I have successfully managed to earn alpha returns in equity market and I want to share my investment recommendations with all investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ITRN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ITRN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ITRN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.