Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grayscale Ethereum Trust: Buy This NAV Discount Opportunity

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
710 Followers

Summary

  • Ether is more than just another currency; it powers a technology and platform that can change the universe.
  • I expect the next generation to be consumers of decentralized apps built on blockchains like Ethereum.
  • The cost of using the platform is measured in Ether, and end users will compete and pay cash for this scarce resource.
  • I like Ether because the Ethereum blockchain is diverse and has the ability to track and regulate the movement of tokens.
  • ETHE is undervalued when considering the spot price of its assets.

Horizontal view of cryptocurrency tokens including Ethereum seen from above on a black background with light trails

Avi Rozen

Introduction

Ethereum Grayscale Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) is an ETF that invests in and stores Ether. I write this article to reiterate to investors that Ethereum should be thought of as more than a currency; it bears similarities to the

This article was written by

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
710 Followers
Will is a graduate of Milton Academy and Wesleyan University, where he earned a B.A. in economics and was inducted by the department into Phi Beta Kappa. As a student, he has won several awards and academic honors for passionate and original works of prose. He aims to make accurate, and actionable remarks about public companies. Will takes no fiduciary responsibility for his investment ideas, nor does he speak for any party other than himself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETHE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ETHE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETHE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETHE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.