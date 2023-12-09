Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Owens & Minor: Aggressive Long-Term Targets May Not Be Reached

Dec. 09, 2023 1:33 AM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.2K Followers

Summary

  • Owens & Minor shares have rallied 8% in the past year, but recent volatility and ambitious growth plans raise concerns.
  • The company aims to grow revenue to $12 billion by 2028, focusing on home-based care and reducing costs in its distribution business.
  • OMI's patient direct unit shows growth potential in the home care market, with a focus on chronic conditions and a strong payer mix.
  • However, margins may stay under pressure in its legacy distribution business, which have weighed on underlying free cash flow.

medical uniform set folded on an isolated background nurse in ukraine

Victoria Kotlyarchuk /iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) have rallied about 8% over the past year, but this masks how volatile they have been, with shares rising about 50% from their lows just a couple of months ago. On

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.2K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OMI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OMI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.