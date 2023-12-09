PM Images

I have been looking for companies that I believe will do well when the Fed pivots and The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is checking off the boxes. It's hard to say anything negative about a company that is growing its top and bottom line, buying back shares, and providing annualized dividend growth to its shareholders. Outside of the financials, Hershey's brand awareness is top-notch, and its products are front and center every time individuals go grocery shopping, stop into a convenience store to buy lotto, or go to a vending machine. Shares of Hersey have fallen -17.31% in 2023, and look like they are trying to establish a bottom. It may be a bit early to call the bottom, but things are looking very interesting. An upcoming Fed pivot will occur; it's a matter of when not if. Some are calling for March, while others are saying over the summer or in the 2nd half of 2024. Eventually, when the pivot happens, we could see a rotation out of risk-free assets into the market, and Hershey could be a candidate where investors are able to grab a modest yield with dividend growth and a dish of capital appreciation on the side. I am not a shareholder of Hershey just yet, but I am now paying attention very closely to see if shares retrace back to the 52-week low or make a run on $200.

The Hershey Company is an Iconic brand with a competitive position in the marketplace

Hershey produces multiple lines of chocolates, sweets, mints, and other snacks that are enjoyed globally. Its products are distributed throughout more than 100 brands including the Hershey Bar and Kit Kat in approximately 80 countries worldwide. Hershey is the largest producer of quality chocolate in the U.S., while being a leading snack manufacturer and a global leader in chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. Hershey has 3 segments of its business, and they are broken out by North American Confectionery, North American Salty Snacks, and International. Within Hershey’s brands you will find the iconic Hershey Bar, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, York Peppermint Paddies, Twizzlers, Kit Kat, and Skinny Pop Popcorn to name a few.

I like to invest in iconic brands because their products are imbedded in households and the younger generations grow up around these products. Hershey currently produces 4 of the top 10 selling candy brands in the U.S. with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in the #2 slot, the Hershey Bar at #3, Kit Kat at #5 and Twizzlers at #7. The Hershey Company has a stronghold within the sector and as the population expands there is a strong possibility more people will grow to enjoy products within their portfolio. In addition to candy, Hershey made 2 strategic acquisitions in 2021 that have strengthened their company. Lily’s Sweets was acquired, which sells a line of sugar-free and low-sugar confectionery foods to retailers and distributors in the U.S. and Canada. Lily’s products include dark and milk chocolate style bars, baking chips, peanut butter cups and other confection products that complement Hershey’s confectionery and confectionery-based portfolio. Hershey also acquired Pretzels Inc, which manufactures and sells pretzels and other salty snacks for other branded products and private labels in the U.S.

Hershey’s customers are mainly wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires and department stores. Their products are resold to end-consumers in retail outlets in North America and other locations worldwide. The Hershey brand has become one of the most recognized in the consumer staple segment of the economy and their products are front and center almost everywhere food items are sold. My feeling is that the strategic acquisitions that Hershey has made will help strengthen and diversify its portfolio, which will correlate to future top and bottom line growth.

Every investment doesn't need to be allocated toward big tech, and there could be opportunities in plain sight

Big tech grabs all the headlines and makes up the largest allocations in index and total market funds. Rightfully so, as these are the largest companies, and everyone seems to gravitate toward them. Out of everyone I talk about investing with, there isn't a single person who doesn't own shares of one of the Magnificat Seven. They are just magnets for capital flowing into the markets. While a significant portion of my portfolio is allocated toward technology, I am a believer in diversification, and a portion of my portfolio is geared toward income-producing assets. The Hershey Company could be a candidate that can deliver capital appreciation and modest dividend yield, while giving long-term investors annual dividend increases.

After going through the financials, I am very interested in the value proposition that this investment may offer. Hershey has grown its top and bottom-line YoY each quarter in 2023. In the first 9 months of 2023, Hershey has increased its revenue by 9.54% YoY to $8.51 billion, its gross profit by 15.54% to $3.88 billion, and its net income by 21.16% to $1.51 billion. While top and bottom-line growth have increased YoY, its margins have also expanded. Hershey is operating at a 45.54% gross profit margin, which is an increase of 2.37% YoY, and its profit margin is 17.78%, which is up 1.71% from this period in 2022. These are the type of numbers I love, especially from a company that has products readily available almost everywhere you turn. The top and bottom-line growth has also led to expansion in earnings and revenue per share, which have also been accelerated by buybacks. Hershey is hovering around 52-week lows, while it's delivering on its financials, making this an interesting situation.

When I think about brands in the consumer staples market, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) automatically come to my mind. Coca-Cola and Pepsi are arguably the two most well-known brands in the food industry, but I would argue that Hershey's is in the conversation for being in the next tier down. I am a shareholder of Coca-Cola, and I have wanted to start a position in PepsiCo, but its valuation has been a bit rich for me. I wanted to compare Hershey to these juggernauts because they are the two most iconic brands in the supermarket. Hershey is trading at a 2023 forward P/E of 19.84x, and based on its 2024 and 2025 projections, Hershey is trading at 18.77x 2024 earnings and 17.75x 2025 earnings. Hershey also has 11.75% of EPS growth on the horizon over the next 2 years. While PepsiCo has a bit more earnings growth over the next 2 years, Hershey is trading at a more attractive valuation and looks undervalued to Coca-Cola and PepsiCo on a forward P/E methodology.

I am also looking at Hershey from a price to free cash flow (FCF) methodology as I want to pay an attractive price for the cash being generated from its underlying business. Hershey has generated $1.63 billion in FCF in the trailing twelve months (TTM) and is trading at 23.88x its FCF. This is a bit lower than Coca-Cola at 24.97x FCF and well under PepsiCo trading at 33.18x its FCF. This metric helps validate my assumptions that Hershey is trading at an attractive valuation as it is also priced lower to FCF in addition to a lower forward P/E than Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

When the Fed Pivots capital will likely flow into companies that are returning of capital to shareholders

In 2023, technology has pulled the market higher while traditional companies have significantly trailed the S&P 500. Many dividend companies such as Hershey, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo have all see share value retrace in 2023. There is nearly $6 trillion in capital sitting idle in money market accounts due to the risk-free rate of return exceeding 5%. There is less of a reason to take on equity risk to manufacture yield when you can generate a yield in the mid-single digits from CDs, money markets, or treasuries. I am looking for strong brands that have solid financials pricing power, trade near 52-week lows, and return capital to shareholders before the Fed pivots. The CME Group is now projecting that there is more than a 40% chance rates have a 3-handle on them by the end of 2024, and there is virtually no chance that the Fed doesn't pivot at some point.

As the risk-free rate of return starts to decline, I believe income investors are going to look for income-producing assets that have been sold off with strong financials and a strong dividend program. At some point, there will be less of a reason to stay in cash, and investors are going to want a combination of yield, dividend growth, and buybacks through a capital return program. Hershey delivers all three at nearly 52-week lows. Hershey has provided shareholders with annual dividend increases for the past 14 years with an average growth rate of 10.09%. Hershey is currently yielding around 2.5%, and its annual dividend of $4.77 is less than 50% of its 2023 forward EPS. There is a lot of room in the tank for future dividend increases, especially since Hershey is expected to grow its EPS in 2024 and 2025.

Hershey has also repurchased shares on an annual basis since 2013. Over the past decade, Hershey has repurchased 8.66% of the total common shares outstanding, and the float is small, with 204.5 million shares. This is interesting to me because as shares fall, Hershey is able to repurchase larger blocks, which will artificially help increase the amount of EPS generated. On the Q3 earnings call Steve Voskuil (Hershey CFO) discussed how the stock was attractively priced, and this would be taken into consideration when they make the 2024 capital allocation plan. He alluded to more buybacks in 2024, and with a sub-50% payout ratio on the dividend, there is more than enough EPS left over for buybacks.

There are some risks to investing in Hershey and that's probably why shares are hovering around 52-week lows

Nobody knows what the Fed will do, and while it looks like the Fed is setting up for several rate cuts in 2024, they could keep rates higher for longer. If they do, the business environment could remain tight, and operating costs could remain elevated. While Hershey has done a good job at expanding margins, some analysts are concerned about rising prices for 2024. Piper Sandler lowered its 2024 EPS estimate to $9.65 from $10.25 and their 2025 EPS estimate to $9.95 from $11.15 for Hershey due to supply shortages from heavy rains driving the cost of cocoa up. RBC Capital also cut its rating from outperform to sector perform as they are concerned about volume growth and market share with Hershey. There is also a concern about the health-conscious movement in the United States and its impact on the sector Hershey's focuses on. These are all legitimate concerns, and there could be headwinds that impact the bullish thesis that Hershey's numbers are portraying.

I don't know what will occur in the future, but I am not necessarily concerned with the short-term headwinds because I am looking at Hershey from a long-term perspective. When I enter the position, if shares continue to slide, I can always dollar cost average into the position. The U.S. population is 340.79 million and is expected to grow to 343.6 million in 2025, 352.16 million in 2030, and 366.62 million in 2040. From a long-term perspective, Hershey's target customer base is expected to expand organically over the next several decades. This is one of the reasons I think Hershey is a long-term opportunity because as the population grows, more individuals could come to enjoy Hershey's products, which could lead to a long tailwind of top and bottom-line growth. There are possible headwinds in the short term, but I think the long-term opportunities will overshadow this period of weakness.

Conclusion

Hershey looks undervalued as defensive stocks have fallen out of favor, with big tech leading the rally in 2023. Eventually, a sector rotation will occur, and with nearly 6 trillion of capital sitting in money market accounts, there is a good chance we will see an inflow of capital into the equity markets as the Fed pivots. My prediction is that income-producing assets will find a resurgence of interest out of favor, and Hershey could be at the top of the list. This iconic American brand has strong financials and great margins and is returning capital to shareholders in the form of both dividends and buybacks. I think Hershey is undervalued as it trades at less than 20x earnings and provides investors with more than a decade of dividend growth. I am not a shareholder yet, but Hershey is on my short list of defensive companies I want to start a position in before rates start to decline, as I feel it is a good candidate for capital appreciation and dividend growth.