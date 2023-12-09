Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Norwegian Cruise Line: Assessing Risks And Realities Of A Capital Intensive Business

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.68K Followers

Summary

  • NCLH’s revenue has grown well despite the impact of the pandemic, with a CAGR of +12%. The business has benefited from inflationary conditions to lift prices, while demand has remained.
  • NCLH has had high capex commitments for an extended period of time, as the ability to increase capacity (and thus achieve growth) comes with additional ships. This has limited distributions.
  • The company’s quarterly results have been strong, with occupancy exceeding 100% and the business consistently exceeding guidance. Advance sales are soaring, but margin improvement has been minimal.
  • We struggle to see NCLH’s attractiveness relative to its peers. Hoteliers, for example, are more profitable, less cyclical due to franchising, and are cash-generating machines.
  • NCLH is likely slightly undervalued, but its current business model and limited distribution potential make it unattractive to us relative to its peers.

End of the famous Geiranger fjord, Norway with cruise ships

kotangens/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • NCLH is a capital-intensive business that needs to invest heavily to achieve consistent growth, owing to capacity constraints across its fleet. The business is close to fully ramped up, with occupancy

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.68K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NCLH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NCLH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NCLH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.