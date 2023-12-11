Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) currently offers a very generous 9.4% dividend yield, which looks great considering the company's stellar dividend consistency track record and moderate payout ratio. On the other hand, as the company's profitability is shrinking, fears regarding the dividend cut are moving in the opposite direction. That is the reason why the stock price declined by 74% over the last five years.

The stock trades with a massive discount to its fair value due to the highly levered balance sheet as well, which also weighs on the sustainability of the dividend growth. In recent years, WBA started to reposition the business to address the evolving environment, and I expect the new CEO to continue this course. While I consider the dividend cut risk to be remote, even if the new CEO boldly decides to cut the dividend, savings will be reallocated to deleverage the balance sheet, which will likely boost the stock price closer to fair value. Therefore, I assign WBA a "Buy" rating because investors can rather win a high dividend yield, or if the dividend is decreased, solid capital gains are likely to be recorded.

Company information

Walgreens Boots Alliance is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company. WBA is present in 9 countries across the Americas and Europe.

The company's fiscal year ends on August 31. WBA conducts its business via three reportable segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. According to the latest 10-K report, the U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment represented 79% of the total revenue in FY2023.

Financials

WBA's financial performance has been decent over the past decade, but there are some obvious warning signs. Despite the top line compounded at a solid 7% CAGR over the past decade, profitability metrics shrank notably across the board over the same period.

The company's balance sheet does not look like a fortress. The leverage ratio is high, and WBA is in a massive above $33 billion net debt position. On the other hand, the covered ratio looks comfortable, and a couple of years ago, net debt was even higher at $40 billion. The company used proceeds from the $6.3 billion sale of Alliance Healthcare to deleverage, but there is still much work to be done.

WBA is a dividend aristocrat with an excellent dividend track record as the company has paid cash dividends every quarter since 1933. There were 47 straight years of dividend hikes, though the growth pace has decelerated in recent years. Given the company's stagnating profitability, together with a highly leveraged balance sheet, it is probable that the dividend growth will decelerate further or may even stop at one point. On the other hand, I consider the current generous 9.4% dividend yield safe in the foreseeable future, given the company's moderate payout ratio.

The latest quarterly earnings were released on October 12, when the company topped revenue estimates but missed in terms of the bottom line. Revenue grew by a solid 9.16% YoY, but the adjusted EPS shrank from $0.80 to $0.67.

The upcoming quarter's earnings release is scheduled for January 5, 2024. Quarterly revenue is expected by consensus to be slightly below $35 billion, which indicates a solid 4.8% YoY growth. Despite revenue growth, the adjusted EPS is forecasted to almost half to $0.64.

I will not focus much on the latest earnings release because it is apparent that the company faces secular challenges as profitability continues to shrink. I believe that for potential investors, it would be more interesting to understand which strategic moves the company takes to address these challenges. The company is currently experiencing a leadership transition as Tim Wentworth was appointed as the new CEO two months ago. Mr. Wentworth has deep healthcare experience, according to his prior positions. Not so much time passed since the new CEO was appointed. Therefore, there is not much information about the new initiatives, but I expect the roadmap to be outlined during the upcoming earnings call.

I expect the new CEO to continue focusing on the rather aggressive approach to realign the business to address the evolving healthcare environment. It is obvious that the Pharmacy business, both domestic and international, stagnates as revenues demonstrate almost no growth and profitability is declining. On the other hand, the U.S. Healthcare business looks promising, given a couple of positive trends in this field. American people are becoming more health-conscious in general, and this trend has also been fueled by the pandemic. The demographic trend of the aging population in the U.S. is also favorable for the healthcare industry.

However, it is also important to understand that the change in the mix will not be an overnight process because, in FY2023, the U.S. Healthcare segment represented only 5% of WBA's total revenue. That said, the management will need to put great effort into numerous divestitures and new investments. The good part is that WBA has around $32 billion in net property, plant & equipment, meaning there is a big room to get cash proceeds from sold properties to reinvest them in the healthcare business.

Valuation

WBA tanked by 45% year-to-date, significantly lagging behind the broader U.S. stock market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns WBA a very high "A" valuation grade thanks to low ratios compared to the sector median and the company's historical averages. The stock looks very attractively valued from valuation ratios perspective.

I want to proceed with the dividend discount model [DDM]. I think that the WACC of 6.6% recommended by valueinvesting.io is too optimistic, so I round it up to a more conservative 8%. I have consensus dividend estimates suggesting an FY 2025 payout at $1.98, which looks fair given WBA's exceptional dividend consistency. As the company's profitability metrics are stagnating, I incorporate a very conservative 1% dividend CAGR.

According to my DDM calculations, WBA's fair price is around $28. This is 38% higher than the current stock price, representing a massive upside potential.

Risks to consider

The sentiment around the stock is negative, and WBA demonstrates weak momentum. Investors' concerns look fair given the company's deteriorating profitability over the long-term and not-so-strong balance sheet. It is likely that to see stock price appreciation, the new CEO needs to demonstrate an aggressive cost savings plan.

Despite having a moderate payout ratio, such a savings plan might also adversely affect dividend payouts. Given the shrinking profitability, opinions that the dividend is likely to see cuts in the foreseeable future also look reasonable. However, the fact that WBA's payout ratio is sustainable should also not be ignored. Moreover, the fact that the stock price declined by 74% over the last five years suggests that dividend cut fears have already lasted for several years, but such a scenario has not unfolded yet. It is also important to understand that the possible dividend cut will be used to reallocate capital and prioritize deleveraging. Lower debt levels will mean an improved bottom line, likely positively the valuation. That said, from investors' perspective, capital gain will likely offset the decreased dividend.

Bottom line

To conclude, WBA is a "Buy". The dividend yield is too high to ignore, and I consider the dividend cut risk to be low in the foreseeable future as the company is still profitable and has enough space to maneuver in the business realignment.