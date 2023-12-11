Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walgreens: The 9.4% Dividend Yield Is Too High To Ignore

Summary

  • Walgreens' business demonstrated solid revenue growth over the last decade, but profitability metrics are shrinking, which raises concerns over the dividend safety.
  • I consider dividend cut risk to be remote, but even if this is the case, the saved funds will be reallocated to deleverage the balance sheet and improve investors' sentiment.
  • My valuation analysis suggests WBA stock is massively undervalued, but it might take several quarters before the gap between the fair value and the stock price narrows.
Investment thesis

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) currently offers a very generous 9.4% dividend yield, which looks great considering the company's stellar dividend consistency track record and moderate payout ratio. On the other hand, as the company's profitability is shrinking, fears regarding the dividend cut are moving

I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

toh192 profile picture
toh192
Today, 8:05 AM
Comments (4.89K)
The dividend isn’t going to be cut, merely eliminated. They raised the dividend when earnings and revenue didn’t warrant it. It’s very unlikely the company continues paying increased rents and increasing dividends with declining metrics. In other words business is bad.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (448)
I am holding WBA but more worried about the dividend than you are. Unfortunately they were at least a year too late with the management change. Hope the new team can turn it around without cutting the dividend.
wam350 profile picture
wam350
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (1.66K)
@Mike-SC
I'm in the same boat as you.
GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (547)
Hope your right, avoiding this one!

Best,
Daniel
