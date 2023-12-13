Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IBHD: Skip The 1-Yr CD, Own This Term ETF Instead

Retired Investor
Summary

  • iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF invests in high yield corporate bonds and seeks to track the Bloomberg 2024 Term High Yield and Income Index.
  • Here I review the IBHD ETF in terms of holdings and distribution history.  Under Portfolio strategy, I compare owning the ETF to a 1-Yr CD.
  • For the title play and for investors looking to start a bond ladder, I give the IBHD ETF a Buy rating.  Other ETFs in the series are mentioned for ladder-builders.
certificate of deposit CD is shown on the conceptual business photo

Andrii Dodonov

Introduction

I last explored one of ETFs in this iShares series as a substitute for a 3-Yr CD: IBHF Or 3-YR CD: I've Decided Which Is Better. This time I went shorter, comparing the iShares iBonds

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

E
EKDD
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (12)
I use IBHD and JAAA and to a lesser extent USFR as "cash" in my IRA and have been happy with the safety and returns.
m
motto5448
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (2.27K)
interesting.
About IBHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
