IBHD: Skip The 1-Yr CD, Own This Term ETF Instead

Introduction

I last explored one of ETFs in this iShares series as a substitute for a 3-Yr CD: IBHF Or 3-YR CD: I've Decided Which Is Better. This time I went shorter, comparing the iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) versus the conservative play, a FDIC insured 1-Yr CD. For that play and for investors looking to start a bond ladder, I give the IBHD ETF a Buy rating.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The fund invests in U.S. dollar-denominated, taxable, fixed-rate, high yield corporate bonds that are rated equal to or below Ba1, BB+, BB+ and above CC by Moody's, S&P and Fitch respectively and BBB or equivalently rated corporate bonds, scheduled to mature between January 1, 2024 and December 15, 2024. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg 2024 Term High Yield and Income Index. The ETF started in May, 2019.

Source: seekingalpha.com IBHD

IBHD has $462m in AUM and investors incur 35bps in fees. The TTM Yield is 6.9%.

iShares lists three reasons as to why investors should consider this ETF.

1. New, innovative way to seek higher income. Get exposure to a diversified universe of high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2024, and December 15, 2024, in a single fund.

2. Designed to mature like a bond, trade like a stock. Combine the defined maturity and regular income distribution characteristics of a bond with the transparency and tradability of a stock.

3. Built to help investors achieve multiple objectives. Use to seek higher income, build a bond ladder, and manage interest rate risk.

Holdings review

I will start with portfolio characteristics for the ETF as provided by iShares.

ishares.com IBHD

As expected, the WAM is just over half a year. Of note is that the WAC is almost 200bps below the 12-month trailing yield, with the dividend history indicating why that is. Currently, the ETF is heavily oriented toward Consumer Cyclical issuers.

ishares.com sectors

With what happened last winter, happy to see bank exposure under 5%. The next chart is critical for an ETF where everything matures in 2024.

ishares.com ratings

More than offsetting the investment-grade allocation is the 13.12% in CCC-rated bonds. One projection is about 4% of HY-rated debt will default by the end of 2024, the CCC-rated level could easily top 10% based on what I have read.

Top holdings

ishares.com; compiled by Author

Even with over 300 bonds held, the Top 20 account for 48% of the portfolio. Based on the YTM data, I would believe three are CCC-rated (#6, 10, 11). All that said, when looking at the price of those bonds, the lowest is $88 (also lowest overall), which to me means the market believes they will be redeemed at full value and on time. On the flip side, 38% of the bonds currently trade above Par, with 2.6% over $105 currently. Unless sold before maturity, that is built-in losses, offset by price gains on the other 62% of the portfolio trading below Par.

Distributions review

seekingalpha.com DVDs

Since the ETF hasn't started its liquidation process, it appears the monthly payout has peaked. While I would expect this to slowly drop as bonds are replaced with US T-bills, that was not the case for the iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC), which had higher payouts in 2023 than 2022, though FOMC actions played into those results I am sure.

What to expect by June 2024 for IBHD

With the IBHC ETF liquidating in mid-December 2023, this same process will be followed next December for the IBHD ETF.

The last day of trading in IBHC, iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF on Cboe BZX will be December 15, 2023. Cboe BZX will suspend trading in the Fund at the open of trading on December 18, 2023 and shares of the Fund will no longer be available for new investments as of this date. Proceeds of the liquidation are currently scheduled to be sent to shareholders on December 22, 2023. The Fund’s final net asset value (NAV) as calculated on December 15, 2023, will include any costs associated with the liquidation expected to be borne by the Fund.

Source: ishares.com IBHC

By looking back over the last months of the IBHC ETF, investors can get an idea how the portfolio evolves over the final months. Last April, the ETF was still over 95% in bonds; that drastically changed by end of September, just under three months before it liquidated.

ihares.com IBHD Factsheet

Not only had it moved half the portfolio into UST/Agency fund, but most of the remaining bonds were investment-grade. One year earlier, under 2% made that cut.

Portfolio strategy

Currently, a one-year FDIC insured CD yields 5.1%. ETF investors, assuming no defaults or other unusual events, should expect a possible return close to the ETF's current YTM, which is 7.13%. So IBHD holders could earn an extra 203bps in return, or almost a 40% bonus for accepting the extra risk the ETF has over the CD.

iShares has a setup a series of these ETFs, all focused on one year. The next table summarizes what investors see at this time.

Ticker Year Yield WAC YTM WAM IBHD 2024 6.91% 4.93% 7.13% .69 IBHE 2025 7.17% 6.28% 7.92% 1.38 IBHF 2026 7.37% 6.24% 7.99% 2.28 IBHG 2027 6.70% 6.28% 7.85% 3.22 IBHH 2028 6.72% 6.28% 8.04% 4.26 IBHI 2029 6.72% 5.53% 7.91% 5.33 IBHJ 2030 NA 6.19% 7.55% 5.81 Click to enlarge

Several of these are been reviewed, including mine on IBHF. Using this set would make for easy building of a bond ladder, which is why I would give each one a Buy rating for that purpose. For investors who, like me, believe we are near a peak in the current interest-rate cycle, buying one of the farther out ETFs would "lock in" what should be a good YTMs versus what might be available in a year. I recently bought the iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) to extend my bond ladder.