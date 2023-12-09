Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Outlook 2024: Investors Are Turning Off Auto-Pilot

Dec. 09, 2023 3:00 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, JEMTF, CEW, PGDDF, LMBS, VMBS, SPMB, JMBS, MBB, VABS, DEED, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, WTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, ARKK, DTEC, IGPT, AAA, BKLN, SRLN, FTSL, FLRT, FLBL, SEIX, LONZ, VPC, BBH, IBB, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, XBI, IHE, IHF, IHI, XPH, RSPH, FBT, PTH, FXH, XHE, BBP, XHS, PSCH, HTEC, FHLC, ARKG, SBIO, CNCR, BTEC, FTXH, GNOM, IDNA, GERM, HELX, EDOC, BMED, WDNA, IBBQ, MDEV, AGNG, HART, PILL, IXJ, PINK, LABU, BIS, BIB, KRBN, GRN, GRNTF, CRBN, SMOG, KEUA, KCCA, KSET, NBCT, ASHR, KBA, CAF, CHAU, CNYA, AFTY, KALL, ASHX, ASHS, GLCN, CNXT, KSTR, CXSE, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, KWEB, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND
The Bid by BlackRock profile picture
The Bid by BlackRock
477 Followers

Summary

  • The global markets experienced high volatility in 2023 due to factors such as high interest rates, bank failures, and a surge in bond yields.
  • The macro environment in 2024 is expected to be complex and interesting, with rewards for investors who are precise, selective, and agile in their portfolios.
  • Investors should navigate macro risks carefully, such as the US fiscal position and the need for selective exposures within asset classes.
  • Opportunities lie in being precise and agile in asset allocation and taking advantage of megaforces such as AI, financial landscape reshaping, demographic change, geopolitical fragmentation, and the transition.

Hand touching on download bar status to change from 2023 to 2024 for countdown of merry Christmas and happy new year by technology concept, Start new business and new life.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Transcript

Oscar Pulido: Welcome to The Bid, where we break down what's happening in the markets and explore the forces changing the economy and finance. I'm your host, Oscar Pulido.

2023 has seen high volatility across global

This article was written by

The Bid by BlackRock profile picture
The Bid by BlackRock
477 Followers
On The Bid podcast, BlackRock senior investors and strategists share their take on timely market insights. Hear from Richard Turnill, Rick Rieder and others as we discuss the most pressing questions on the minds of investors today.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
VGLT--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
VLGSX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Admiral Shares
VUSTX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Fund Investor Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.