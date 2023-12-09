Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Entergy: Undervalued Shares, But High Yield Preferreds May Be A Better Option

Summary

  • Entergy Corporation is a Fortune 500 utility company serving over 3 million retail customers in four southern states.
  • Its regulatory environment is favorable in each, and the allowed return on equity is well above the national utility average.
  • Entergy's third-quarter results exceeded expectations, and the company projects continued earnings per share growth of 6.0-8.0% annually.
  • The 4.4% dividend is attractive, and growing at 6.0% per year, but there is also a series of preferred shares paying 6.1%.  Finally, I believe common shares are 10% undervalued.

Fighting Climate Change

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is a Fortune 500 utility holding company, headquartered in New Orleans. It has six divisions including Entergy Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Orleans, Texas, and Energy Resources, Inc., or SERI, the subsidiary that owns the Grand Gulf nuclear station. Entergy New Orleans and

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ED,SO, AEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

s
sdavid04191
Today, 5:07 AM
Comments (4.47K)
Long ETR and loving it. I also hold ED and I can tell you the reason ED and PCG are the most expensive is they are located in progressive blue states that hold utilities responsible for their own irresponsible government's mistakes.
Dividend Grower profile picture
Dividend Grower
Today, 5:25 AM
Comments (84)
@sdavid04191 Yes, I am also long ED. I have added ETR to my watch list - a lot to like about this company. WEC also a good choice.
gpezzullo profile picture
gpezzullo
Today, 5:49 AM
Comments (235)
@sdavid04191 I agree, stopped owning utilities in the west coast states, Illinois, NY/NJ/CT ( and also their muni bonds) just to sleep better and to find longer term stability.
