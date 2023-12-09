Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sunstone Hotel Investors: Should You Buy The 2.76% Commons Dividend Yield?

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.11K Followers

Summary

  • Sunstone Hotel Investors is paying out a 2.76% base annualized dividend yield. The REIT also declared a 6 cents per share end-of-year supplemental.
  • The REIT is trading hands for 11x its price to annualized fiscal 2023 third-quarter adjusted forward funds from operations. This is at a premium to some of its peers.
  • GAAP NAV per share of $8.79 at the end of the third quarter was up over its year-ago comp but this has trended down over the last 5 years.

Wailea Beach on the Southwest Shore of Maui Hawaii

YinYang/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Who is buying the common shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)? The hotel REIT last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, unchanged sequentially, for a 2.76% annualized forward dividend yield. The REIT

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.11K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SHO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SHO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHO
--
SHO.PR.H
--
SHO.PR.I
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.