My 2023 Recap

In September 2023, I wrote an article about Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) anticipating the fund's 2023 dividend growth where I discussed the fund's dividend growth history, forward-looking dividend income, and discussed the multiple economic risks to the ETFs dividend growth performance, making 2023 the most anticipated year yet for this fund. A key insight was that most of the dividend growth comes from the last two quarters of the year, which amplified the anticipation for Q3 and Q4s payouts. Since then, the fund had a momentary drop to $65, I wish I was ready to pick up more shares than I did then! Year to date, the fund has demonstrated a price & total return of -0.55% & -3.91% respectively. Needless to say, it's one of those tough years for SCHD driven by cyclical economic downward pressures like inflation and high interest rates.

Anticipation and Results

Total Returns vs. Dividend Growth

Since September's dividend payout, I was not feeling great we'd see significant dividend growth this year to maintain even close to its 5 year 13% dividend growth rate. Even playing with my old model, the implied payouts would have had to be in the $0.80 range to not break a record of being the lowest payout since inception. This year, it's no secret that the companies constituting SCHD are not collectively having record revenue and earnings, in fact many are struggling in the cyclical environment.

So, I created another model in an attempt to predict the dividend growth we'd likely see. I actually intended to release this prior to the announcement but was caught off guard, so I will cover both sides: the pre-announcement and post-announcement side to give a balanced context. I wanted to predict dividend growth only using the top 10 holdings (40% of the ETF) 2023 Dividend Estimates, since going through all 100 companies data would take too much time. The universal Pareto principle would imply that my efforts would be wasted anyways. I gathered the 5-Year Dividend Growth data as well, just for another reference to see how far of a drop this year really was.

The weighted average 2023 dividend growth estimates for the top 10 companies was 4% using the estimate data from Seeking Alpha. This implies the trailing dividend growth proportional to the trailing dividend growth of 13% is approximately 6% and is used as my upper bound. In other words, I assume that since 40% of a 13% trailing growth is 4%, the other 60% should drop proportionally when we consider how certain the growth could be for the rest of the 94 holdings. Running an Monte-Carlo simulation on 1000 trials, our average dividend growth prediction comes out to around 4.57% +/- 1.02%, meaning I expected the dividend growth to be between approximately 3.54-5.59%. Keep in mind, this range fluctuates slightly each time the simulation is ran.

Dividend Growth Probability Model (Nicholas Bratto, Seeking Alpha) Dividend Growth Modeling Predictions (Nicholas Bratto, Seeking Alpha)

The actual December 2023 dividend was $0.7423, which is a 3.77% annual dividend growth from 2022. What's interesting is all three models: the top 10 companies 2023 dividend growth estimate, 5 year growth, and probability model were all 90%+ accurate to estimating the resulting 2023 3.77% dividend growth. Overall, this was an interesting way to predict the funds dividend growth using only the top 10 companies performance.

Total Market Returns vs. Dividend Growth

I also looked at if total return is correlated to annual payout growth. Maybe in down years it is lower and up years it's higher? Visually looking at the data, there's no obvious correlation. I ran a t-test as well and found the alpha to be 0.34, so statistically speaking, no significance to the annual total return and dividend growth. This reinforces us to not focus so much on price and total returns when our main goal with a fund like SCHD is dividend growth. I saw across many social medias people selling their shares because of the down year, yet the dividend growth is still alive and well.

SCHD Total Returns Since Inception (Schwab Asset Management) SCHD Total Returns vs. Dividend Growth (Schwab Asset Management, Seeking Alpha, Nicholas Bratto)

Key Drivers

Looking at the bottom 5 raises of the top 10 companies, I observed the following from their income and cash flow statements:

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) lower revenue & profit

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) higher revenue & profit

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) lower revenue & profit

Merck & Co., Inc (MRK) flat revenue & lower profit

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) lower revenue & profit

Only KO managed a higher revenue and profit, but was more in line with their 5-year dividend growth anyways. VZ although lower in revenue & profit, was also in line with its 5-year dividend growth, which actually shows some resilience. The other 3 about halved their payouts compared to their 5-year dividend growth, as did two other top 10 holdings. My observations are while lower revenue and profit margins are obviously driving down payout growth, other companies, such as Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) reeled back from their impressive above average 5 year dividend growth. To summarize, we have bigger contributors not delivering what we're used to, other players delivering what we are used to, and many other players delivering less than we're used to, making it impossible to see 10%+ dividend growth this year.

A comparison I think analysts and investors will be looking out for is 2023's dividend growth for ETFs like VYM, DGRO, and DGRW, none of which are posted yet. If those numbers come in higher than SCHD, I believe there will be a lot of volatility in dividend growth philosophy floating around as investors try to stabilize their portfolios annual raises to be more consistent. Of note, despite SCHD's 2023 3.8% dividend growth result on the back of this year's 3.6% trailing inflation rate, the $0.7423 payout is the highest ever dividend amount issued by SCHD. It also has continued its unbreakable streak of annual dividend growth since inception, which none other have.

2024 Outlook

Despite the performance this year and economic headwinds, my plan for 2024 is to continue dollar cost averaging into SCHD, particularly being ready to buy more heavily at prices below $70. Relying on their screening criteria, SCHD only contains the top 2.5% of US dividend paying companies to deliver the highest dividend consistency and growth. I plan to do a follow-up in Q1 2024, comparing its peers to confirm this belief. I also think for better or worse, SCHD hasn't ever delivered a significant negative total return, its lowest being -5.5% in 2018 (pending any black swan event in December 2023). Holding true to its goals of being less volatile, I believe the consistent inflation-beating raises and preservation of capital in the midst of inflationary and interest rate yin & yang affecting the fund negatively, demonstrates resilience. I believe as inflation rates continue to come down in 2024, equities will again find their footing and start returning to business as usual.